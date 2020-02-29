[Clasico not at possibility of remaining postponed thanks to coronavirus]

Picture by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency by means of Getty Pictures

The recreation ought to just take position as scheduled

La Liga president Javier Tebas has mentioned Sunday’s Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu is not at danger of currently being postponed thanks to coronavirus.

Barcelona reportedly received an informative speak about coronavirus through Friday’s coaching session about prevention methods soon after the virus distribute throughout the world.

Football has already been impacted with video games in Italy becoming known as off and a selection of Serie A fixtures set to choose position at the rear of-closed-doors.

Tebas spoke about the circumstance and mentioned they do have programs in put ought to the scenario worsen but are not expecting to have to use them at the moment.

"We have not regarded the chance of suspending the Clasico or any other video games, but as of Sunday evening we have opened a coronavirus fee inside LaLiga to monitor the problem," he said. "We have a system in place for different metropolitan areas about whether we can play guiding closed doors or not. That condition has not nonetheless arisen in Madrid and neither has the subject of suspending the Clasico. "It's a single matter to postpone a sport and yet another not to participate in it. We have been on the lookout at the likelihood of participating in online games at the rear of closed doors and, if that is not achievable, then we will postpone. "If that circumstance occurs, we have dates well prepared for when we can stage people games. We have introduced this approach to UEFA so they can also bear in mind European ties involving Spanish teams."

The Clasico has already been postponed once this time. The two groups fulfilled in December at the Camp Nou in a fixture that was initially scheduled for October but had to be rearranged due to the fact of safety problems in Barcelona.