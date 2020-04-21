Clasne Natascha Trevor has seduced Big Women

This season of The Bachelor: Listen to your heart start with a lot of character. That’s because Natascha Bessez sued Trevor Holmes for cheating on his friend. This time he claimed to have done it to other women and was getting the letters after the show.

Natascha is a cheater on ‘The Bachelor: Listen to your heart’

Trevor and Jamie in ‘The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart’ | John Fleenor via Getty Pictures

Natascha appeared in “Week 2” to find love in the house. However, he worked on his campaign to fight Trevor for the care of his ex, a friend who was out of the house.

“He told me that you lied to him, and you mistreated him,” Natascha told Trevor. “Honestly when I saw you put in this house I was like ‘What the f * ck?’ I’m like ‘

Trevor told the division a year and a year ago that he thought he was cheating. “I didn’t really lie to her as you know it,” he said. “You know us two and a half, right? I was not happy. I’m not leaving right away, no? I finished as if I were cheating on her. “

The position challenged him with Jed Wyatt

Jed Wyatt made it all the way to the Bachelorette finals and went to Hana Brown. Her resident, Haley Stevens, said she attended the show without ending their relationship.

“He told me that this show is a solid one and we are stronger on the other side of it,” he told People. Stevens says he raised her but she ran away after the show.

“I have an opportunity to take ownership of the mistakes I have made. I need to be at the top of what I want,” Stevens added. “And if I knew I would go Most of the time, if I had said this, it would not have been possible.

Fans have begun to compare Trevor to the first player. Natascha didn’t do anything to talk to her.

He said he lied to women

Natascha will talk to Trevor about his earlier fraud. She claimed that many women had moved in about her since the time of the operation.

“I’m learning new things every day. And when we’re done with the movies, things come out, ”he told Entertainment Tonight. “This is not just my daughter. Many other women did this. She is a freelance artist, and it amazes me how many women are trapped in her web.

He then said Trevor’s statement would only appeal to his friend. “I was told it was not just a natural deception. And you can read it now,” Natascha said. “Many girls are coming out to say the same thing.”

The pop singer said she had no intention of joining the show to find love and that many women touched her. I have received many letters from women saying, “Thank you,” said his wife. Lovers need to watch to see how their time in the show works out now.