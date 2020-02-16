[class-ring-misplaced-in-maine-found-47-several-years-afterwards-in-finland]

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Above 40 a long time following shedding her late husband’s course ring at a Maine office retail store, a woman has been reunited with it — many thanks to a person who uncovered the ring in Finland.

Debra McKenna explained she met her partner Shawn in 1973 when they were college students at Morse Significant University. She said he created up the courage to ask her out on Valentine’s Working day, and following they commenced relationship, he gave her his course ring.

But one particular day, McKenna took the ring off to clean her arms in a division shop rest room.

“I set it on the aspect of the sink, and when I went back again, after I understood it was long gone, I went back again in, and it was gone,” she informed WGME-Television.

McKenna stated Shawn was not mad that she lost his ring, telling her, “It can be only a ring.”

The two finally married and experienced three children. A few decades in the past, Shawn handed absent.

Not long ago, Shawn’s classmates known as and instructed her a Morse Higher course ring was uncovered with Shawn’s initials inscribed.

“Then I told them the tale, and I said, ‘This is unbelievable. Are you guaranteed there is no just one else in his course with his initials?'” McKenna mentioned.

Someway, the ring she’d dropped in Maine finished up buried in eight inches of grime in a wood park in the small town of Kaarina, Finland.

A Finnish shipbuilder, applying a steel detector, dug up the bluestone ring. Ironically, Morse High’s athletic nickname is the Shipbuilders.

In its place of trying to keep it for himself, the ring-finder mailed it to McKenna, who been given it a 7 days before Valentine’s Day.

She mentioned her husband thought anything transpires for a explanation.

“I consider it’s just 1 of all those, ‘Remember what is actually likely on listed here, and keep in mind where by we were being and what we did in our existence,'” she claimed.

How the ring embarked on its transatlantic journey continues to be a thriller.

“I want it could speak,” McKenna mentioned. “I would like to hear the story of how it got from in this article to there, and if everyone ever appreciates what it is, I would like to listen to what it is. No judgment, just interest.”