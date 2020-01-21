Classic car of 106-year-old veteran returns home

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 / 08:48 PST / Updated: Jan 21, 2020 / 08:48 PST

(KCRA / NBC News) A classic car stolen from a 106-year-old WWII veteran on Friday has been returned.

The 1956 blue Cadillac El Dorado was found on Monday, said Curly Bunfill.

Bunfill was a stuntman before joining the military. While serving in the Second World War, he won three purple hearts and several other medals.

The Cadillac was a gift from the late actress Rita Hayworth. The doors, rear and engine block are all bevelled by “Rita Hayworth,” police said.

“I met her at a party in Beverly Hills. She is really a woman. A dancer’s hell, ”said Bunfill. “The poor thing is dead and she wanted the car for me.”

Investigators said police found the car Monday afternoon at a police station. Police are investigating whether the person who returned the car bought it from someone for $ 8,600, saw reports that it had been stolen, and then dropped it off at a station.

Find out more: http://bit.ly/2uhrhH4