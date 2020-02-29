classic-kicks:-japan’s-sneaker-obsession-rebounds

Global trade in Japan’s limited-edition sneakers is fueling a new wave of interest in the shoes

ANDREW McKIRDY



Staff writer

It’s early morning in Tokyo, only a few years ago, and a large number of homeless people are lining up outside a building in the city’s trendy Harajuku neighborhood.

They weren’t waiting for food bank donations or medical checkups, or to apply for welfare. They were standing in line to buy the latest limited-edition Nike sneakers from a boutique store.

“Some customers were paying homeless people or students to line up outside stores for them,” says Hirofumi Kojima, director of sneaker store Atmos. “Now, we check people’s ID to make sure they don’t do that. And we have a dress code, so you’re not allowed to line up unless you’re wearing a particular type of sneaker. Before we started doing that, you would get hundreds of homeless people lining up on the street.”

Japan’s passion for sneakers is legendary. The popularity of basketball player Michael Jordan helped sneaker culture gain a foothold in the early 1990s, but it was the launch of the Nike Air Max 95 later that decade that really kicked it into the stratosphere.

With sneaker delirium gripping Japan, pairs of Air Max would change hands for hundreds of thousands of yen and legions of “sneakerheads” would line up for days outside stores to buy the latest models. Newspapers even reported cases of people being mugged for their shoes.

The 1990s sneaker craze eventually cooled off, but over the past four or five years a new wave has risen, towering over anything that came before. Now, limited-edition models sell for eye-watering sums on internet resale sites, and the fashionable shopping districts of Tokyo chime with the sound of ringing tills as customers rush to seek out the hottest items.

“The first sneaker boom in Japan started in the 1990s, but that was very much something for a small group of people who were interested in it — for collectors,” Kojima says. “Now, people all around the world share an interest in sneakers. They’ve become part of the fashion world. This year, there are collaborations between Christian Dior and Jordan, and Adidas and Prada. Things are happening that you never would have imagined. Sneaker culture has become much more established.”

Atmos became Japan’s first boutique sneaker store when it opened in Harajuku in 2000 and now has around 30 branches nationwide, as well as one in New York, two in South Korea, two in Thailand and one in Indonesia. The company will also open stores in Malaysia and the Philippines this summer.

Kojima estimates that around half the customers at some of the Tokyo stores are from overseas, drawn by the city’s reputation as a global sneaker mecca.

“There are lots of places to buy sneakers in Tokyo,” says Yuki Kakiuchi, a hot dog shop owner who has around 300 pairs of sneakers and describes himself as a “sneakers influencer.” “They’re easy to get to, and they’re comparatively cheap. Young people who live in Los Angeles can go to the mall but they can’t really go to Melrose Avenue. In Tokyo, you can get on the train and go to Shibuya, Harajuku, Daikanyama, Ebisu — anywhere.”