[classification-of-the-champions-league-16:-can-anyone-prevent-liverpool-from-repeating-the-title?]

The 2019-2020 UEFA Champions League qualifying stage begins on Tuesday, with 15 teams eager to take down Liverpool FC from the top of the mountain, and Atlético de Madrid is in a position to take the first shot.

However, it will not be easy.

Finalist in each of the last two seasons, Liverpool began the current season more geared towards winning the Premier League title for the first time in its history, and retaining the Champions League trophy as a secondary concern. With LFC so clearly leading the league, however, the possibility of winning a double is extremely attractive.

This is how the challengers qualify by entering the round of 16:

16. Napoli

Appearances in the Champions League: 9 9

Best finish: Round of 16

Performance 2018-19: Group stage

Current League Standing: Series A, 11 °

Group stage 2019-20: 2nd, 12 points of 18

Round of 16 opponent: FC Barcelona

North American connections: The star of the Mexican national team, Hirving Lozano, plays as Napoli striker.

Napoli, unhappy with his performance in Serie A, where he is currently in 11th place with 30 points, fired manager Carlo Ancelotti after securing a position in the Round of 16 ahead of RB Salzburg and Genk. Ancelotti’s tactical excellence helped the team get this far, and there has been no great response to his dismissal. Napoli has lost three of his last five and is 3-5 in the league game with the new boss Gennaro Gattuso. Napoli has performed well in the Italian Cup and has a 1-0 semifinal advantage over Inter Milan entering the second leg; It may be where the priority of Napoli resides.

15. Valencia

Appearances in the Champions League: 12

Best finish: Finalist

Performance 2018-19: Group stage

Current League Standing: The League, 6th.

Group stage 2019-20: First, 11 points of 18

Round of 16 opponent: Atalanta

North American connections: The new USMNT Shaq Moore trained with Valencia in 2014.

Valencia has been moving as an average team in La Liga, with only one goal more scored than allowed throughout the season (by context, Liverpool is a plus-45). Valencia was a plus-2 in the group stage. That does not seem to work.

14. Atalanta

Appearances in the Champions League: N / A

Best finish: N / A

Performance 2018-19: N / A

Current League Standing: Series A, 4th

Group stage 2019-20: 2nd, seven points of 18

Round of 16 opponent: Valencia

North American connections: N / A

Atalanta has been the most prolific goal team in Serie A, with an average of 2.65 goals per game that exceeds even Liverpool, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, although that did not fade in the group stage of the League of Champions A lucky draw gives Atalanta the opportunity to move forward.

13. Lyon

Appearances in the Champions League: 18 years

Best finish: Semifinals

Performance 2018-19: Round of 16

Current League Standing: Ligue 1, ninth

Group stage 2019-20: 2nd, eight points of 18

Round of 16 opponent: Juventus

North American connections: World Cup winners, Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Morgan Brian, are among the American stars who have played for the club’s women’s Olympic team, Lyonnais Feminin.

Lyon has not recently demonstrated any ability to win at this level, advancing to the knockout stages with the lowest total points of any team still alive and fighting, too, in the league game.

12. Chelsea

Appearances in the Champions League: sixteen

Best finish: Champions (2012)

Performance 2018-19: I do not qualify

Current League Standing: Premier League, 4th

Group stage 2019-20: 2nd, 11 points 18

Round of 16 opponent: Bayern Munich

North American connections: The star of the American national team, Christian Pulisic, is a regular in the first team, although he is currently injured.

This competition will be an excellent experience for a team with so many promising young players, such as Pulisic and Mason Mount and striker Tammy Abraham. Pulisic has been in the Champions League before, with Dortmund, and delivered some of his best performances. For those who have not yet experienced this level of intensity, having the opportunity to play against Bayern will have benefits since Frank Lampard continues to develop a team that can soon challenge the best teams in England and Europe.

11. Borussia Dortmund

Appearances in the Champions League: 18 years

Best finish: Champions (1997)

Performance 2018-19: Round of 16

Current League Standing: Bundesliga, 3rd

Group stage 2019-20: 2nd, 10 points out of 18

Round of 16 opponent: Paris Saint-German

North American connections: American midfielder Gio Reyna played in the FIFA U-17 World Cup. He has not yet appeared in the Champions League.

No team is more excited about the recent change of rules that allows players who served in the Champions League for one team before the winter transfer window to compete for another if they move during that period. Erling Haaland, who looked so dangerous for RB Salzburg in the 2-0 loss to Liverpool that closed the UCL group game, has been a sensation since he moved to Dortmund in December: it’s a novelty when he doesn’t score. The team’s leaking defense means that Dortmund needs all the goals it can achieve, but this is still one of the most dynamic teams in the competition.

10. RB Leipzig

Appearances in the Champions League: two

Best finish: Round of 16

Performance 2018-19: N / A

Current League Standing: Bundesliga, 1st

Group stage 2019-20: First, 11 points of 18

Round of 16 opponent: Tottenham

North American connections: USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams plays midfield and back for Leipzig, although he recently injured his calf and is expected to miss the first game of the round of 16.

Leipzig is relatively new in the Champions League, but he has quickly established himself as an important player. The club showed how difficult it can be as an opponent when recently visiting Bayern in the middle of a furious race for the Bundesliga title and going out with a draw. Adams is a large enough part of the operation that even after achieving success while recovering from an injury, he immediately regained a central position in the midfield. Its availability may be essential for progress.

9. Atlético de Madrid

Appearances in the Champions League: fifteen

Best finish: Finalist

Performance 2018-19: Round of 16

Current League Standing: La Liga, fourth

Group stage 2019-20: 2nd, 10 points out of 18

Round of 16 opponent: Liverpool

North American connections: Nike is the club’s kit supplier.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone has kept the team highly competitive in La Liga and has them once again in the group stage of the UCL as one of the most fearsome defensive squads in Europe, even after the departure of players so essentials such as defender Diego Godin and attack star Antoine. Griezmann If you add the group games and La Liga games that Atlético has played, the team has allowed 20 goals in 29 games. The problem has been an almost total absence of scores, but two bleached and one goal could overcome them.

8. Tottenham

Appearances in the Champions League: 6 6

Best finish: Finalist

Performance 2018-19: Finalist

Current League Standing: Premier League, 6th

Group stage 2019-20: 2nd, 10 points out of 18

Round of 16 opponent: RB Leipzig

North American connections: The USMNT center, Cameron Carter-Vickers, is a Tottenham player, currently lent to Luton Town.

The rapid decline of Tottenham after the club reached the final of the 2018-19 Champions League is one of the great recent mysteries of world football, but it is not particularly surprising that the arrival of José Mourinho has an immediate positive impact. He usually does not start to irritate players and others in a club until he has been in place for a short time, so now is the time to take advantage of his genius. The Spurs are 7-4-2 in the league game with Mourinho, including a recent 2-0 victory over Manchester City. The Spurs will be limited due to the end-of-season injury of forward Harry Kane. But if he is able to return in time, they could be a sneaky threat to the title. That’s how good Mourinho is, at his best.

7. Bayern Munich

Appearances in the Champions League: 36

Best finish: Champions (1974, 1975, 1976, 2001, 2013)

Performance 2018-19: Round of 16

Current League Standing: Bundesliga, 2nd

Group stage 2019-20: 2nd, 18 points of 18

Round of 16 opponent: Chelsea

North American connections: The star of the Canadian national team, Alphonso Davies, plays with the left back, although he recently suffered an ankle injury in training.

It’s hard to know what to expect from Bayern, second in the Bundesliga, just behind RB Leipzig, who dominated his UCL group at a time when Tottenham could barely find the costumes. Somehow, Bayern cannot find the same team in the league game despite an alignment loaded with veteran stars (Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski, Jerome Boateng, Philippe Coutinho) and dazzling young talents (Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry and Benjamin Pavard). We could have an idea of ​​how the team handles Chelsea, which should not be an overwhelming challenge for a team determined to win this.

6. Juventus

Appearances in the Champions League: 3. 4

Best finish: Champion (1996, 1985)

Performance 2018-19: Quarter finals

Current League Standing: Series A, 2nd

Group stage 2019-20: First, 16 points of 18

Round of 16 opponent: Lyon

North American connections: Striker Gonzalo Higuain’s brother, Federico, recently retired from Major League Soccer after eight seasons with Columbus Crew SC.

The signing world superstar Cristiano Ronaldo last season was designed to elevate Juventus over its boring streak of Series A titles to the success of the Champions League. That did not happen, since the young core of future Ajax stars allowed a goal in each quarter-final stretch to Ronaldo, but kept the rest of Juventus’ attack at full speed. Juventus is not scoring so comfortably now, and could lose here and in the league for the first time since 2011.

5. Paris Saint-Germain

Appearances in the Champions League: 13

Best finish: Semifinals

Performance 2018-19: Round of 16

Current League Standing: Ligue 1, 1st

Group stage 2019-20: First, 16 points of 18

Round of 16 opponent: Borussia Dortmund

North American connections: The Jordan brand of Nike is the equipment and equipment supplier of PSG.

This is one of those “believe it when it happens,quot; agreements. The PSG in particular has not been able to overcome the obstacles concentrated in the elimination stages of the Champions League, and in general it has been true for Ligue 1 teams in general. The only winner was Marseille in 1993. The PSG has reached the knockout stages in eight consecutive seasons, but has never advanced beyond the quarterfinals, even after Neymar’s record purchase and the incorporation of the young superstar Kylian Mbappe . Paris honestly seems to position itself to stand out this time, although Neymar is bothered by another injury.

4. Manchester City

Appearances in the Champions League: 10

Best finish: Semifinals

Performance 2018-19: Quarter finals

Current League Standing: Premier League, 2nd

Group stage 2019-20: First, 14 points of 18

Round of 16 opponent: Real Madrid

North American connections: The American goalkeeper Zach Steffen is a City player, currently borrowed in Fortuna Dusseldorf

With any other draw, Manchester City could have been at the top of this list. Although it has dominated England for much of the last decade, City has not been able to conjure the success of the Champions League it covets. Making a load on another EPL title will be difficult. Now, due to the raffle, this seems to be an almost as big challenge. Perhaps this is the time when this team has prepared for almost 12 months, or perhaps the departure of legendary defender Vincent Kompany and the apparent problems with the City’s bottom line are invincible.

3. Real Madrid

Appearances in the Champions League: fifty

Best finish: Champions (2018, 2017, 2016, 2014, 2002, 2000, 1998, 1966, 1960, 1959, 1958, 1957, 1956)

Performance 2018-19: Round of 16

Current League Standing: The League, 1st

Group stage 2019-20: 2nd, 11 of 16

Round of 16 opponent: Manchester city

North American connections: American U-20 forward Konrad De La Fuente began his football career at age 8 at the academy in Madrid.

With any other opponent of the round of 16, Madrid could have qualified at the top of this list. This is not the same team that participated in the competition for three consecutive seasons, but has the same coach and many of the same players. Although the team has had problems at times to generate offense in the La Liga game, including a three-game draw in December in which the only goal was the coup by Karim Benzema in the discount time to ensure a point against Valencia , the defense has only allowed 14 goals. in 23 league games.

2. FC Barcelona

Appearances in the Champions League: 30

Best finish: Champions (2015, 2011, 2009, 2006, 1992)

Performance 2018-19: Semifinals

Current League Standing: The League, 2nd

Group stage 2019-20: First, 14 points of 18

Round of 16 opponent: Napoli

North American connections: The American end U-20 Konrad De La Fuente plays for team B of Barcelona.

Can any team want this competition more fiercely after what happened last May in the semifinals? Barcelona took a 3-0 lead over Liverpool on the way to the second leg, then gave up three goals in the second half, including one in a corner kick that quickly took Barça’s defense without realizing it, and was eliminated . The offensive remains one of the most prolific in Europe, but one wonders if the defense can stop the opposition at the UCL level.

1. Liverpool

Appearances in the Champions League: 24

Best finish: Champions (1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005, 2019)

Performance 2018-19: Champions

Current League Standing: Premier League, 1st

Group stage 2019-20: 1st, 13 points of 18

Round of 16 opponent: Atletico Madrid

North American connections: Fenway Sports Group, based in Boston, controls the club.

Liverpool did not perform particularly well in the group stage, partly because the then coach of Naples, Carlo Ancelotti, has consistently stood out in the coincidence with this LFC team, but also because obviously the main objective of the club was still Win your first Premier League title. The question now is whether the extraordinary advantage of the Reds in the league – 22 points with 13 games remaining – offers the luxury of investing more fully in trying to win a second consecutive title of the Champions League.