Classmates Celebrate 6-Year-Old Child After Completing Last Round of Chemo

At just 6 years old, John Oliver Zippay underwent a battery of medical procedures that would test even the most stoic adult.

John, nicknamed “OJ”, was diagnosed with leukemia at just 3 years old. After his last chemotherapy treatment, his elementary school classmates greeted him at school with a hero’s welcome – a standing ovation.

“It all started with our friend, her son is in the JO class,” JO mother Megan Zippay told ABC News. “She wanted to have a little party”, when JO went back to school after her last round of chemo.

“JO asked us:” Maybe they will announce that I’m done with chemo? “” Said his father, John Zippay.

But his classmates had more than an expected announcement. When JO returned to school, his classmates lined up and got up to cheer and applaud JO as he walked down the school hall, beaming.

“I think he’s coming down the hall and everyone cheering him on was a good ending,” said Megan Zippay.

For JO and her parents, it was the end of three exhausting and frightening years of daily chemotherapy, monthly steroids and doctor visits. JO must also have a mediport in his chest.

He was diagnosed with leukemia on Halloween in 2017. His parents took him for tests after he had a bruise that would not go away and after their normally active baby boy seemed more tired than usual.

“It was a typical day,” said Megan Zippay. “He went to school, we got home, he got dressed for a ride or treatment. Then we got a call at four in the morning.”

It was the hospital that called with the diagnosis of OJ leukemia.

“Our whole world has just stopped,” said John Zippay. “It was a huge shock for us.”

The Zippays said they were helped by the outpouring of love and support they received. And when OJ made its way down the school hallway celebrated by his classmates, the expression on his face “was pure bliss,” said Megan Zippay.

