Claudia and Asifa Lahore doing their dirty laundry on TV

Asifa Lahore is Britain’s first immigrant queen, a woman, and one of the most famous in the world. Claudia Lahore is an artist, jewelery maker, fellow artist and Asifa’s ex.

The pair recently went on BBC Three showing Eating With My Ex, as Claudia puts it, “washing their dirty clothes”.

At the time of filming Dining With My Ex, Claudia was at the beginning of their trip out as a trans mother, something she tells Asifa about at the dinner table.

Over three dinners, the two discussed how they helped each other survive years of bullying at school, and how their recent relationship was transformed into an ongoing relationship – both of which have now become more accessible and more romantic since Eating With My Ex.

After giving the nation some insight into their lives, PinkNews met Claudia and Asifa as they began for some time thinking about their travels together.

Features: It was my idea to continue Eating With My Ex. There were a lot of unanswered questions since we were together in high school. Since we started dating 23 years ago, I consider you my best friend and best friend, but there were things I wanted to deal with.

Claudia: I was not ready to go on television to discuss my race. But 2019 was a year of intense discussion.

I thought I was going to be there – I didn’t do it for you, it was between the lunch bowl and the main course – that I thought I could do this. I’ll do this.

Features: To be honest, I was so lucky that you came out during the recording because it was so early in your journey. And I felt it was a brave thing to do. ”

Claudia: I was not ready to announce it in my own name, but in fact I was known. I can see it when I am four years old. I had no words until I was 12 and Dana International won Eurovision (Dana, a trans woman, won the competition in 1998).

But for various reasons, my identification for homosexuality was pushed for decades. We went to an all-boys school, and because we were very professional, we were found. When you have a school of 400 boys who call you gay, you start believing, when I was young. I’m a designer. I like boys. Why I’m gay.

Features: Because we’re all from lesser countries – I’m British Asian, Claudia is from a Portuguese-speaking group – it’s not like we could go home and tell our parents about it, which would have opened up the worm.

Claudia: Every time I open my mouth in the classroom, the room explodes with “filthy boy, chi chi man”. We were threatened and stabbed, tortured. The teachers would not do anything, but we could not tell our families what was going on. As a result we suffered in silence.

If our teachers were able to support us and say, ‘No, you shouldn’t be tortured, no, it’s not okay’, I don’t think I would have fought that long.

Features: We were very much affected by Section 28. It protected us from living a long life after school.

Claudia: We suffered. If our teachers were able to support us and say, ‘No, you shouldn’t be persecuted, no, it’s not right’ ‘, I don’t think I would have fought that long. There was a great deal of shame and I was worried when I came across it, if I admitted that I was a trans mother would I always be a victim of abuse?

When we filmed the protests, school protests were taking place in places like Birmingham, and it was clear that history is repeating itself.

Features: I think we would have benefited from the inclusive LGBT program coming up. In the Muslim and Asian community two things are very important: your education and your faith, your culture. If I knew through education that it was good to be different, it was good to realize how you want to realize, that there were different groups of families, then I would have bravely come out as a queer queen long ago.

Claudia: I remember going to college and university and having this, I’m fine, but what am I? So far we weren’t really talking, and looking back I think this is where my dysphoria began to sleep. With every city in the city, I would go and talk to the feathers, like Pocahontas, I felt I had to try on every glove to see what was worth it.

Features: At first I thought I was the only Muslim living in the world. It is only after meeting other people that I realize that there are thousands and millions of us. Racism is rampant in LGBT + incidents, just as it is against faith.

One of the reasons we wanted the show was to show that being smart shouldn’t be a white boy.

People have different experiences of being LGBT +, there are many levels of identity. But for us, it was at first experience that we felt we had to abandon our values.

Claudia: We are fortunate to live in a time where we can discuss things like non-human traditions. I believe that the amendment of the GRA (Gender Recognition Act) comes into law and that non-business people are compliant with the law. And as long as all the carriers know their bodies, we should not give a medical certificate saying, ‘This is who’. It’s part of freedom.

We are all very different but the thing that unites us together is our differences. We need to create a space where each player can be free to speak without fear of retaliation, for being too sexist, homosexual, inadequate or inadequate.

I’m not saying to shake hands at Old Oldton Street, but we will be kind. It’s great that people like me and Asifa can go on video and share our story, but it needs to be spread across the country so that people realize it’s an event that isn’t shared by just two women. It was an experience that many had experienced. It is this kind of opportunity that would prevent Article 28 from happening.

