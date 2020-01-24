Clayton Christensen, pioneer of disruptive innovation, dies at the age of 67

Clayton Christensen, the prominent manager whose technological ideas have had a huge impact on some of today’s largest companies, has passed away. He was 67 years old.

“We are deeply sad that our friend and founder Clayton Christensen has passed away. We know him better, ”wrote the Christensen Institute, the nonprofit think tank he founded in Boston, on Twitter.

Christensen, a professor at Harvard Business School, is best known for his book “The Innovator’s Dilemma”. The book, published in 1997, is considered a pioneer of the concept of the disorder, which is now largely treated as a mantra in Silicon Valley. The book has had an impact on some of the technology industry’s best-known founders – it is one of the top titles recommended by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, according to the Book Authority website, and has “profoundly influenced” the biography of the late Apple CEO Steve Jobs co-founder.

Using examples that ranged from transistor radios to personal computers, Christensen’s theory explained how large, established companies can be vulnerable to newer technologies that do not immediately meet the needs of mainstream customers, but quickly dominate a market.

“The first is to see disruptive technology as a growth opportunity rather than a threat,” Christensen said in an interview in 2001. “In almost all cases, disruptive technology enables a larger population of less-skilled people to do things that do it . ” Historically, only an expert could do that. “

Christensen died on Thursday evening in Boston, Massachusetts of cancer treatment, his brother Carlton told Deseret News.

Several celebrities in the technology industry honored Christensen on Friday.

Well-known technology entrepreneur and investor Marc Andreessen described Christensen in a post on Twitter as a “giant of the company”.

“It was incredibly sad that Clayton Christensen passed away,” tweeted Aaron Levie, CEO of Content Management Startup Box.

“The Innovator’s dilemma is uniquely the best explanation for business, strategy and markets,” added Levie. “He was also an incredibly amazing person.”

,