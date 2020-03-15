‘Clean, Previous-Fashioned Hate’ rivalry usually takes centre stage on Friday Night Smackdown

It will be at minimum a minor while before Ga lovers get a probability to enjoy any Bulldogs workforce throughout a recreation or apply, but there was at minimum an attention-grabbing mention of UGA on a instead odd edition of Friday Evening Smackdown on Fox this week.

A single of the most predicted matches for this year’s WrestleMania attributes Roman Reigns taking on the Common winner Monthly bill Goldberg. In addition to currently being WWE competitiors, Reigns and Goldberg have been both higher education football gamers as very well. Numerous UGA supporters know Goldberg was a two-time All-SEC defensive lineman for Vince Dooley’s Bulldogs in the late 80s, and some may be conscious that Reigns (authentic identify: Joe Anoa’i) was at Georgia Tech from 2003-06.

Reigns built an overall look on Smackdown Friday to chat some trash to his potential opponent.

Reigns was asked about a previous remark from Goldberg about seeking to run him over like a bulldozer, and Reigns’ retort was very a great deal what you’d anticipate to hear on a professional-wrestling exhibit.

“Goldberg went to Georgia, so I don’t know if he’s even good sufficient to operate a bulldozer,” Reigns explained.

Reigns’ job interview was element of a strange night for a display that usually ranks as amid the most-watched displays on Friday evening. The WWE is not immune to the concerns that have cancelled other sporting gatherings in an attempt to stem the unfold of the coronavirus.

The demonstrate aired from the WWE Efficiency Centre, a instruction facility in Orlando, Fla. There ended up no followers in attendance — which led to an uncommon atmosphere that was definitely seen by numerous viewers.

The trolling reference to UGA and Goldberg — who was enshrined in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018 — was in all probability also discovered by a good deal of enthusiasts as effectively, and surely a several of all those Bulldogs admirers would gladly remind Reigns that the Yellow Jackets ended up winless in opposition to UGA during his time with the system.