[Clean surprise in 33-1 in national trial | Racing information]

%MINIFYHTML77277e73b33842c38bf2beeba3a33d7011%
%MINIFYHTML77277e73b33842c38bf2beeba3a33d7012%
Very last update: 02/15/20 4: 02 pm
%MINIFYHTML77277e73b33842c38bf2beeba3a33d7013%
%MINIFYHTML77277e73b33842c38bf2beeba3a33d7014%
Sleek Stepper remained through Haydock's mud to shock in the chase of Unibet's Grand Nationwide Demo Handicap.
%MINIFYHTML77277e73b33842c38bf2beeba3a33d7015%%MINIFYHTML77277e73b33842c38bf2beeba3a33d7016%
The veteran Alex Hales was 33-1 off the field of 10 players, but when other individuals wilted in the excessive endurance check for 3 and a 50 % miles, Harry Bannister conjured a late wave just after the final one particular, due to the fact the decreased fat extensive overcame time chief Lord Du Mesnil.
Smooth Stepper, who won't have a Grand Countrywide ticket, then stopped the runner-up rally to get for a size and a 50 %, with an additional 19 back again to 11-4 preferred Yala Enki in 3rd area.