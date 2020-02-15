[Clean surprise in 33-1 in national trial | Racing information]

%MINIFYHTML77277e73b33842c38bf2beeba3a33d7011%

Sleek Stepper remained through Haydock's mud to shock in the chase of Unibet's Grand Nationwide Demo Handicap.

The veteran Alex Hales was 33-1 off the field of 10 players, but when other individuals wilted in the excessive endurance check for 3 and a 50 % miles, Harry Bannister conjured a late wave just after the final one particular, due to the fact the decreased fat extensive overcame time chief Lord Du Mesnil.

Smooth Stepper, who won't have a Grand Countrywide ticket, then stopped the runner-up rally to get for a size and a 50 %, with an additional 19 back again to 11-4 preferred Yala Enki in 3rd area.