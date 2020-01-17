Cleaning of lead-contaminated soil in 1,500 homes in the Vernon region since the plant closed

It has been almost five years since the Exide battery factory in Vernon was shut down because it releases lead and other harmful chemicals into the air – causing exposure to lead in nearby communities.

“They could only identify 8,500 houses to clean up,” said Hilda Solis, Los Angeles County supervisor, about the cleanup efforts. “And they only reached 1,500.”

The Toxic Substance Control Department has found that the affected areas are within a 1.7 mile radius of the plant, a situation which has severely affected part of the district of supervisor Solis.

“Last year, however, the governor … the new governor, Gavin Newsom, actually provided $ 75 million to help restart the cleanup and hire new contractors to speed up the cleanup as it was time consuming. “, Solis told me

Another reason why it takes so long to clean the floor is that many of the people who live in the houses are tenants, Solis said.

“It will help us if we can identify the owners to come forward and agree to the cleaning or testing taking place,” said Solis. “Because there is a lot of hesitation. Especially in a close-knit immigrant community.”

The supervisor encourages homeowners and anyone in the public to attend a public hearing on January 31 – which the California State Assembly is hosting at Resurrection Church in Boyle Heights on the state of the Exide home cleaning.

“We have to keep cleaning up here,” said Solis. “In my opinion, I have always been very clear, this is our flint, Michigan here.”

As of January 10, 2020, only 1,570 homes had their floors cleaned, according to the DTSC website.

