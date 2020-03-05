[cleanup-continues-in-twister-ravaged-tennessee,-3-continue-to-lacking]

Posted: Mar five, 2020 / 06: 07 AM PST / Updated: Mar five, 2020 / 06: 07 AM PST

(NBC Information) The National Weather conditions Provider has verified that two EF-four tornadoes, packing 175 mile per hour winds, had been amid the twisters that tore throughout central Tennessee previously this week.

At minimum 24 people have been killed when tornadoes swept across the Nashville spot, cutting down houses and companies to rubble.

Three are continue to lacking in Putnam County, wherever most of the deaths happened.

An army of volunteers has collected to assistance with the cleanup.

“Any time there is a will need and folks know about it, this is how our local community responds,” said Scott Parkison, pastor at Stevens Road Baptist Church in tough-hit Cookeville.

For survivors who misplaced most all the things, it is tough to know what to do up coming.

“I’ve cried a very little little bit, I’m numb I’m shocked. We’ve…I just don’t have sufficient words and phrases,” claimed Debra Maxwell.

