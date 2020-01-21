Clearing up after a dangerous hailstorm in NSW begins

A man struggles to save his right arm after a tree fell on his home in the middle of the north coast of New South Wales during yesterday’s dangerous storm.

In South Sydney, parts of the NSW coast and the ACT, a major cleanup is underway after wild weather has felled trees, torn roofs off buildings, and caught people.

In Harrington, near Taree, a tree crashed into a house at around 6 p.m. yesterday, believed to be struck by lightning.

In Harrington, near Taree, a tree crashed into a house yesterday is believed to have been struck by lightning.

The house belongs to the local Philip Shoesmith, who was inside at the time.

Family friend Teena Wobcke told Nine.com.au that Mr. Shoesmith was flown to John Hunter in Newcastle, where doctors were fighting to save his right arm.

“I just spoke to his sister, he got out of the operation at 2 am this morning. His right arm was completely shattered and had composite fractures. His left leg was injured and he could never get any major damage. It’s just terrible . ” Said Wobcke.

Ms. Wobcke said concerns about the same tree had been raised at the local Mid-Coast Council last year after it was struck by lightning for the first time.

A series of powerful storm cells penetrated the state, hit Canberra, and stretched from the NSW coast in the middle of the north to the Victorian border.

At the Little Blessings Early Learning Center in Carringbah, the roof was torn down while a tree crushed a vehicle in the same suburb.

The roof of a daycare center was pulled down by storm. The cleanup after the storm has started.

Canberra storm as “catastrophic”

The Australian Insurance Council has classified the damage caused by a violent storm that threw golf-sized hailstones at the nation’s capital as “catastrophe.”

Insurers have received more than 29,000 claims, the council said in a statement.

Of these, 56 percent come from ACT, 34 percent from Victoria and 10 percent from NSW.

Parliament building on Monday afternoon after Canberra's hailstorm. Many cars were damaged in the dangerous weather event.

Karl Sullivan, Head of Risk and Operations at ICA, said insurers would prioritize claims for damage from areas affected by hail and were already advising customers on assessments and repairs.

Thousands more claims are expected to be filed this week as people have investigated the damage.

“Real estate owners should contact their insurer before ordering repairs to their homes or businesses to ensure that this work is paid for under their policy,” he said.

CSIRO experiments “destroyed”

The CSIRO in Canberra said 65 of its greenhouses were damaged by the devastating hailstorm yesterday.

Photos show panes of glass on the buildings, which are completely shattered by the huge hailstones.

The destroyed attempts were aimed at improving the sustainability of crops.

“We are very happy that none of our employees were injured,” wrote it on Twitter.