Clearview AI and Chicago: who looks at the police looking at you?

Facial recognition software could really help the police to catch bad guys, but the Chicago police have no task of drawing up the engagement rules themselves.

A powerful new technology such as this that can invade the privacy of every American should only be used by the police after clear limits and ground rules have been established by others.

The Chicago police must suspend the use of face recognition software until the thorough public check has been carried out.

In Thursday’s Sun Times, reporter Tom Schuba explained how CPD detectives now use a face recognition app that searches around 3 billion photos on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and other websites when they are looking for a suspect.

The technology can work. Schuba cited the example of an alleged thief who lived in the South Shore district of Chicago and was caught thanks to the face recognition app. The suspect made the mistake of posting a few selfies on social media.

Unfortunately it can also go wrong.

The technology is not flawless and the photo of someone can be swept by the police – wrongly or intentionally. A study published by the National Institute of Standards and Technology in December showed that many face recognition systems misidentified people with color more often than whites.

Face recognition technology is also not limited to police use. Any private company, regardless of its motives, can purchase the service.

Strictly speaking, CPD’s decision to use the technology did not require approval from the Chicago City Council. But you might think that a police department that has struggled to gain the confidence of many Chicagoans would strive for that independent assessment and approval.

Where was the public discussion before the police started using the technology on January 1? Where were the hearings before the city council or state legislature?

CPD says it will use the new technology responsibly, but when a police force or a private company is allowed to set its own standards, these standards can turn into a whim.

As Schuba reports, a lawsuit was filed with the federal court this month to stop the New York-based technology company with which CPD cooperates, Clearview AI, with collecting photos and cracking the data. The technology, the complainants claim, threatens to create ‘a huge security state’.

Chicago already has the largest network of surveillance cameras in the country and the police announced in September that it hopes to join forces with a video door company called Ring. This could give the police access to thousands of cameras attached to the front door of the residents.

For privacy reasons, San Francisco and Oakland have completely banned the police from using facial recognition technology, which seems an exaggerated response. We are happy, that is, the Chicago police were able to catch that alleged thief in South Shore.

What is being asked is not a permanent ban, but a balancing of interests, as is often the case when new forms of technology arise that threaten rights and freedoms.

For example, lawmakers have had to limit the ability of the police to access information on personal mobile phones. They had to work out rules about when and how law enforcement officers can use drones to track down suspects. They had to set rules about when the police can attach a GPS tracker to a person’s car.

It is now up to the state legislator to lay down sensible rules for the use of face recognition technology, while at the same time preserving existing privacy protection, as laid down in the Biometric Information Privacy Act. That law, which provides one of the strongest protection in the country against the use of biometric information without the consent of a person, is constantly attacked by those who would weaken it.

“When we address this privacy issue,” Senator Cristina Castro, D-Elgin, told us, “you see how many lobbyists are going full of gas to be against the bill.”

Your privacy on the road depends on elected officials who now stand up for you.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com.