Clearwater group banding alongside one another in tune with ‘God Bless America’

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A group in Clearwater is banding collectively although remaining six toes apart.

The inhabitants are really leaving their properties every single evening to be part of in music. They are singing “God Bless The united states.”

Charles Whitaker started the tradition.

He took to the streets of On Major of the Environment, Clearwater with a mobile mobile phone in his hand to doc the details for 8 On Your Aspect.

“We have something to share with you,” said Whitaker, when he was recording a movie of himself on his cell phone.

He turned to the cell phone to the developing in front of him and, suddenly, the citizens began to sing in unison.

“It actually brought tears to my eyes,” said Whitaker, “to see what a movement it produced and how swiftly it unfold.”

Whitaker and his wife sang the track for the first time on Friday, from their entrance porch, devoid of any support from their neighbors.

“We have been just pondering, ‘I know we are not going to be listened to, but let us do it! Let us begin a thing to check out to unite our neighborhood as well!’” he said.

That duo has transformed into a choir.

Whitaker invited his neighbors to sing “God Bless America” with him and his spouse each night at 8 p.m.

“That evening, Saturday night, I could hear other buildings close to us,” he mentioned, “and Sunday night time it sounded like a complete good deal far more people today.”

They are sharing a message of thanks collectively.

“What superior way to unite as a single and to thank all of the initially responders, the grocery retailer personnel, the truckers, everyone that is serving to to maintain us safe and sound, nutritious and fed,” reported Whitaker. “I hope it spreads and, when we sing, they can listen to us all the way to Dunedin.”

Whitaker is focused on faith more than anxiety and he will continue on to sing that track each and every evening by way of the pandemic.

“From the mountains to the prairies, to the oceans white with foam, God bless The us, my house sweet house.”