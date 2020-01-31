Clearwater man threatens to shoot dentist office workers during denture dilemma, police say

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Death threats at a Tampa Bay dental clinic raise concerns for safety.

According to the Clearwater police, Bruce Clark tried his sister to pick up his prosthesis, but the office didn’t give it to her. Police say Clark threatened to shoot everyone inside.

Police released information about the incident on Sunday, January 5, at Smile Design Dentistry in Clearwater on Thursday. Employees tell us about Clark, who threatened to ram his car through the reception of the dental office and shoot everyone into the house.

Clark sent his sister to pick up his bit. The alleged threat was made over the phone when he found out she couldn’t get the prosthesis because of a privacy policy for patients. Staff said Clark was frustrated and the death threats began at that point.

Clearwater police arrested Clark on Wednesday evening. He came out of prison Thursday afternoon minutes before his first appearance. We knocked on the door of his home in Clearwater, but no one answered.

The police came to the dentist’s office on Thursday to receive written statements from employees. The police also tried to calm employees who were visibly nervous that Clark would carry out the death threats.

The people we spoke to tried to help Clark as much as possible.

8 On Your Side heard the police encourage staff to continue their daily chores and said that normally, when threats are made in the heat of the moment, no action is taken. However, the police warned you never to know what people would do. The best thing you can do is stay aware of your surroundings.