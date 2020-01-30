Clearwater man threatens to shoot dentist office workers during denture dilemma

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 / 4:57 PM EST / Updated: January 30, 2020 / 4:57 PM EST

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Death threats at a Tampa Bay dental clinic raise concerns for safety. According to the Clearwater police, a man tried to have his sister pick up his prosthesis, but the office didn’t give it to her, and at that moment he threatened to shoot everyone into the house.

Police released information about the incident on Sunday, January 5, at the Smile Design Dentistry in Clearwater on Thursday. Staff told us on Sunday, January 5, that Bruce Clark had threatened to ram his car through the dentist’s reception and shoot everyone inside.

Clark sent his sister to pick up his bit. The threat was made over the phone when he found out she couldn’t get the prosthesis because of a privacy policy for patients. Employees said Clark was frustrated and so the death threats began.

Clearwater police arrested Clark on Wednesday evening. He came out of prison Thursday afternoon minutes before his first appearance. We knocked on the door of his house with clear water, but no one answered.

The police came to the dentist’s office on Thursday to receive written statements from employees. The police also tried to reassure employees who were visibly nervous that Clark would carry out the death threats. The people we spoke to tried to help Clark as much as possible.

The dental practice is located in the immediate vicinity of street 19 and Countryside Boulevard. The conversation is usually about oral hygiene, but all the staff seemed to be able to talk about Thursday was this denture dilemma.

8 You have heard the police encouraging employees to continue their day-to-day tasks that usually occur when there are threats in the heat of the moment when people take no action. However, the police warned you never to know what people would do. The best thing you can do is stay aware of your surroundings.