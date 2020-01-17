‘Clemency’ rises as a death-row drama with striking Alfre Woodard

MOVIE REVIEW

Why is “Clemency”, a remarkable drama on the death row of writer-director Chinonye Chukwu, winner of the 2019 Sundance Grand Jury Prize, absent from most 2019 awards races? Certainly, for the best actress, Alfre Woodard, the protagonist of the film, should have been a more prominent part of the conversation.

While deeply conflicting prison guard Bernadine Williams, Woodard, who has been a force of nature in industry for decades, performs with enormous intensity, she does her best to retain Bernadine’s humanity, however fragile, while remaining a leader in a system that young black people kills men.

In this case, that young black man is the physically imposing and likable Aldis Hodge of TV’s ‘Underground’. Hodge plays Anthony Woods, just another prisoner in death row in America, whose court-appointed lawyer Marty Lumetta (Richard Schiff, powerful as ever) uses every legal maneuver in the book to keep his client and friend alive … for now.

Woods has his proverbial life ahead of him, except that he stares into the deep, dark abyss of death and drives the young man crazy enough to hit his head against the wall of his cell with almost enough power to deceive the state of satisfaction to kill him. Hodge was convicted of killing a police officer in a hit-and-run. But it remains intentional, if not frustrating, unclear what role he played in the event. Nor do we know much about Bernadine, except that she has reached the top of her profession, earned the respect and preference of her usually strong, male colleagues and tried to behave with decency and professionalism.

“Clemency”, often reminiscent of “The Green Mile” and, yes, another current release, the real “Just Mercy”, begins with the execution of another prisoner hoping for a last minute delay. The procedure goes horribly wrong and the so-called painless ‘deadly’ injection must be given again before the tortured and terrified prisoner dies. As others have noted, it is difficult to view these scenes.

Bernadine and her husband, Jonathan (a wonderful Wendell Pierce as usual), who want to retire have had a difficult time in their marriage, and Bernadine spends too much time drinking in a local bar where her colleagues hang out. Jonathan tries to surprise Bernadine with a romantic, home-made dinner. But it all goes wrong and the two end up in their cold bed together.

To reach the peak of her profession, Bernadine has clearly locked a part of herself just as securely as the men behind the steel bars of her prison. Hodge, for his part, tells viscerally what it is like for a young man full of life and power if he knows it will be taken from him. Veteran character actor Michael O’Neill is a high point like the prison chaplain, a crumbling tower of a man of God with his own conscience.

Writer-director Chukwu is an important new filmmaker on stage. “Clemency” is right “Just Mercy”, and that says something.

