[Clemson baseball video game vs. The Citadel postponed, rescheduled for Might five]

CLEMSON, S.C. – Due to forecasted inclement temperature, the scheduled recreation between The Citadel and Clemson on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium was postponed. The sport has been rescheduled for Tuesday, May well five at six p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium and can be seen on ACC Network More.

Tickets for Tuesday’s originally-scheduled match from The Citadel are valid for the rescheduled match towards the Bulldogs on Might five. Supporters who procured single-game tickets for Tuesday’s video game versus The Citadel can exchange their tickets for a recreation of equivalent worth by contacting 1-800-CLEMSON.

The Tigers’ subsequent game is Wednesday at 4 p.m. towards Furman at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.