Alabama and Clemson: you probably don’t need anyone to tell you that they are the two best programs in college football.

Sorry, it’s pronounced PRO-GRUMS. All southern.

Everything about the college game – the sounds and sights, the coaching giants and media celebrities, even (and especially) the omnipresence of religion – is nowadays big south.

This also applies to the incidental intruder who comes all the way to the national title game. The last time the Crimson Tide won everything, in the capper until the 2017 season, she beat Georgia. On Monday in New Orleans, title defender Tigers gets confused with LSU.

Whether you like it or not, college football is the world of the South. The rest of the country just lives in it.

But above all, it is the world of Alabama and Clemson. Or are those from Clemson and Alabama?

No one is bigger in sports than Tide coach Nick Saban, who started in 2009 with a series of five titles in nine seasons. But has Tigers coach Dabo Swinney caught Saban – or even surpassed – in terms of performance and reputation? Against LSU, Clemson is looking for his second consecutive title, a third in four years and a consecutive win No. 30.

The power of Saban’s dedication to excellence – to his famous relentless “Process” – has at least encountered a match in Swinney’s relentless optimism and immense personality.

“I think we have the chance to become a better team next year, really,” said Swinney. “This is the end of a great decade – and we would certainly like to end it as a national champion – but we are also excited about roaring (2020).”

LSU is number 1 and a justified favorite to win what will be a home game at the Superdome. The Ed Oregeron team seems to be even stronger than the team of Les Miles coaches of 2007 or the team of Saban coaches of 2003 that brought Baton Rouge championship glory.

But if Clemson gets upset – which would not shock anyone – it is just time to anoint these Tigers and their coach as the new, undisputed kings of college football.

It will be Clemson 1 and Alabama 2. It will be Swinney 1 and Saban 2. All those “Roll Tide” people out there just have to handle it.

Swinney was asked about dynasties this week.

“For me personally I think of Coach (Bear) Bryant. I can’t help but think of Coach Bryant. I grew up in Alabama, “he said. “And then what Coach Saban has done. I think the definition just always does something, with incredible success. “

Clemson has a chance to become one of the great dynasties. Consider: 80 of the 120 players in the program this season are freshmen and sophomores.

Some have compared Alabama and Clemson in football with Duke and Kentucky in basketball, but it doesn’t really fit. After Kentucky cut the nets in 2012, coach John Calipari sought an even higher level of dominance by recruiting some of the best classes ever. But instead of allowing that to happen, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski began to recruit Calipari. No one would argue that Duke is a notch higher than Kentucky in the national pecking order. (You could also argue for Villanova, who has won two of the last four titles.)

What Swinney and Clemson have achieved has had more endurance.

However, imagine how things could possibly fall back in favor of Alabama. It may be because Swinney, who is only 50, eventually replaces Saban in Tuscaloosa. And why would Swinney do such a thing? Because Alabama is the alma mater of the former walk-on wide receiver, who won a title in 1992 with the Tide as a player.

Wouldn’t that be something if the Brimingham resident were to change their jerseys and wear their bonnets and take home their inimitable act? Talk about the chance to become a legend.

For now it is still orange to the bone.

“We’re going to do everything we can to (beat LSU) on the scoreboard,” Swinney said. “We know that’s important. But no matter what happens, we are not determined by it. This was incredible. “