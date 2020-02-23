[Clemson earns dominant earn in excess of Boston College]

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — With a dominant offensive displaying, the Clemson College men’s basketball staff gathered a convincing victory more than Boston University on Saturday. The Tigers never trailed and led by as many as 26 at Conte Forum. Five various Clemson players scored in double figures, and the Tigers defeated the Eagles 82-64.

Creating crew record, Clemson (14-12, eight-8) shot 68.nine % from the flooring, breaking the plan document for the ideal shooting proportion compiled by the Tigers in a highway ACC recreation. Boston Higher education (13-15, seven-10) shot 37.seven from the discipline but was not able to comprise the Tiger offense. Clemson went 12-of-23 on three-balls and eight-of-12 on cost-free throws and outrebounded the Eagles 32-25. The Tigers also racked up 20 assists and 32 points in the paint.

Al-Amir Dawes arrived via with his very best functionality in a Clemson uniform as a result far, breaking the 20-point mark for the very first time and going 8-for-12 on shot tries. Dawes scored a game-high 22 factors and was 6-for-10 on treys. The 8 field aims and six three-pointers are each time-substantial marks for Dawes. Aamir Simms garnered his fourth double-double of the season by registering 12 points and 11 rebounds, and John Newman III recorded the initial double-double of his career with 11 factors and 10 rebounds. Tevin Mack and Hunter Tyson chipped in 11 factors apiece for Clemson, and Jay Heath led Boston University with 16 factors.

Clemson raced out to a commanding direct early on, going up 10- at the 17: 38 mark of the to start with 50 percent. The Tigers went on to guide 41-29 at halftime immediately after capturing 69.six %, which is a history large for any fifty percent of Clemson basketball throughout the Brownell period, and knocking down 6 3-tips in the first 50 %. En route to getting a 15-level lead all through the very first half, Clemson built 10 field targets in a row. Simms capped off the Tigers’ offensive showcase in the first fifty percent with a putback dunk just just before the intermission.

Bolstering its guide, Clemson manufactured an eight- operate to start off the next half. Tyson pulled off a couple of athletic plays in the next 50 %, together with a 3-point participate in and a two-handed slam. Dawes, who dropped 13 of his 22 factors in the 1st 50 percent, continued to glow in the second 50 percent, top Clemson to an 82-64 triumph.

The Tigers will remain on the highway for their forthcoming contest against Ga Tech (13-14, 7-9). Clemson will head to Atlanta to choose on the Yellow Jackets for the 1st of two scheduled matchups between the longtime ACC rivals this season. Established to suggestion off at nine p.m., the tilt at McCamish Pavilion will be broadcast on ACC Community.