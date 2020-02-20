[Clemson edges Furman, three-two Wednesday afternoon]

CLEMSON, S.C. – In his very first occupation visual appearance, freshman Nick Hoffmann pitched three. scoreless innings in aid to lead Clemson to a three-2 victory more than Furman at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday afternoon. The Tigers, who took a 1- direct in the house-and-home season collection, enhanced to 4-, when the Paladins dropped to two-three. The two groups enjoy at Fluor Industry in Greenville, S.C. on April 14.

Hoffmann (1-) gained the earn by yielding two hits, no runs and no walks with 3 strikeouts. Carson Spiers pitched the ninth inning to history his 2nd save of the time. Furman reliever Matthew Marchal (-1) experienced the reduction.

Furman took gain of a few walks and two glitches to score two operates in the major of the initial inning devoid of a strike, then James Parker responded with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first inning. In the fifth inning, the Tigers plated two runs without a hit, highlighted by Adam Hackenberg’s sacrifice fly to give Clemson the direct.

The Tigers, who received their 22nd sport in a row over the Paladins, proceed their homestand with a three-match series from Stony Brook commencing Friday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.