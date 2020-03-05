[Clemson falls 70-58 at Virginia Tech]

BLACKSBURG, Va. — The Clemson basketball workforce came up empty-handed at Cassell Coliseum on Wednesday. The Tigers fell to Virginia Tech, with the Hokies earning a 70-58 victory.

Clemson (15-14, 9-10) shot 35.1 per cent from the subject, and Virginia Tech (16-14, seven-12) concluded with a taking pictures percentage of 54.two. The Tigers related on nine three-tips and nine no cost throws and also pulled down 32 rebounds. In addition, Clemson scored 12 factors off 16 Virginia Tech turnovers and attained 13 second-probability points. The Hokies registered 24 factors in the paint and built 12 treys.

Tevin Mack led the Tigers with 12 points and six rebounds. Hunter Tyson notched eight points and 5 boards, and Clyde Trapp chipped in 8 details and 3 rebounds. Alex Hemenway scored nine factors on the night time, as he offered Clemson with a improve off the bench by knocking down a trio of three-ideas. Virginia Tech’s P.J. Horne scored a sport-significant 17 details.

Early on, Clemson excelled from beyond the arc, scoring its initial nine factors through a few three-balls and getting its biggest lead of the contest at nine-two. Hemenway went on to sink 3-pointers on back again-to-back belongings, putting Clemson up 17-12. In the 1st fifty percent, the Tigers built 6 three-place shots and pressured 12 turnovers. The Hokies led 30-25 at the intermission, although. Virginia Tech proceeded to outscore Clemson 40-33 in the next half and eventually pulled out a 70-58 acquire.

The Tigers will return property to Clemson, S.C., for their regular period finale on Friday, March 6. Clemson is slated to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (15-14, nine-9) at Littlejohn Coliseum. Friday’s tilt is scheduled to suggestion off at seven p.m. and air on ESPN2.