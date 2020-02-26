[Clemson falls to ETSU, five-three Tuesday evening]

CLEMSON, S.C. – East Tennessee State totaled 14 hits to defeat Clemson five-3 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday afternoon. The victory snapped the Tigers’ 11-video game winning streak in the series relationship to a 10-six Buccaneer win at Johnson Metropolis, Tenn. on March 12, 1985.



The Buccaneers (6-2) plated single runs in the 1st and second inning, then Adam Hackenberg strike a two-operate double in the third inning to tie the rating. David Beam lined a run-scoring double in the fifth inning to give the Buccaneers the direct, then they doubled their lead in the prime of the seventh inning on a bases-loaded walk. Kier Meredith strike a operate-scoring single in the bottom of the seventh inning, but the Buccaneers answered with a run in the eighth inning.



Buccaneer starter Tucker Rogers (1-) acquired the acquire, as he yielded 6 hits, two runs and no walks with 3 strikeouts in five. innings pitched. Nathaniel Tate pitched the remaining 2. innings to file his initial help save of the calendar year. Tiger reliever Nick Hoffmann (1-1) experienced the reduction.

The Tigers (seven-1) experience South Carolina in a three-recreation series at a few diverse internet sites, beginning Friday at Founders Park in Columbia at seven p.m. on SEC Community+.