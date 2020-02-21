[Clemson falls to Syracuse in defensive struggle]

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Clemson was unable to gather a gain within the Provider Dome on Thursday, as the Tigers fell to Syracuse by a closing tally of 59-46.

On the evening, Clemson (seven-19, 3-12) shot 44.two percent from the industry whilst Syracuse (14-11, eight-six) finished with a taking pictures proportion of 32.8. The Orange designed the most of its 24 offensive rebounds, even though, recording 13 second-likelihood details and 30 details in the paint. The Tigers pulled down 34 overall rebounds, sank a trio of three-ideas and tabbed six blocks.

Kobi Thornton led the Tigers with 12 details on six-of-15 capturing and also grabbed a group-significant seven rebounds. Destiny Thomas registered 7 factors, 4 boards and a few assists, and Kendall Spray netted a pair of treys in her eight-point exhibiting. With 3 blocks on the night, Tylar Bennett moved into fourth spot on Clemson’s all-time blocks leaderboard. Syracuse’s Kiara Lewis scored a activity-large 17 factors.

Syracuse controlled the first quarter, main 24-11 by 1 quarter of perform. However, the Tigers responded with a 9- run in the second quarter, with the Orange not scoring its 1st details of the 2nd period of time until eventually the two: 49 mark. Clemson held Syracuse to four details in the next quarter, which is tied for the fewest factors permitted by the Tigers in any period of time this year. Even with taking pictures a reliable 47.4 percent from the industry in the very first fifty percent, the Tigers trailed 28-22 at halftime.

Clemson ongoing to fare properly in its comeback endeavor early in the third quarter, with the Tigers inevitably having their first direct of the sport with seven: 14 remaining in the 3rd. The Orange offense arrived alive following that, although, and Syracuse outscored Clemson 20-6 to near out the third quarter immediately after trailing for the initial time. A protection-oriented fourth quarter noticed each teams rating a modest 7 details apiece. In the finish, Syracuse gained a 59-46 get in excess of Clemson.

Clemson will continue being on the street for its upcoming contest. Subsequent a weeklong layoff, the Tigers will square off versus the No. 17/18 Florida Condition Seminoles (20-5, 9-five) at the Donald L. Tucker Middle on Thursday, Feb. 27. The ACC matchup in Tallahassee, Fla., is scheduled to idea off at seven p.m. and air on a regional athletics network (RSN).