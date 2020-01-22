Clemson grad-transfer QB reinforces the mystery of the UGA

It remains to be seen whether Chase Brice has landed at the UGA or not, but it seems that the Clemson transfer quarterback still has a big liking for the Bulldogs.

Late Tuesday evening, Brice added to the mystery of his relationship with UGA by converting his Twitter profile picture into a UGA picture – a family picture of him and his family members who had worn bulldogs equipment many years ago.

Maybe just a nice memory? Maybe a coincidence? Or are Brice and UGA still talking?

In terms of the Bulldogs, it looked like they had landed their quarterback for the coming season when Jamie Newman, a graduate of the Wake Forest, enrolled at UGA earlier this month. Newman has one more season to play.

What makes Brice interesting is that he’s a graduate transfer and has two seasons left.

After Clemson’s appearance in the national championship, Brice announced that he would leave the Tigers. Brice was reluctant about his next goal, though UGA was a top contender before Newman announced his decision.

UGA’s interest in Brice is unknown, but Brice grew up as an avid fan of the Bulldogs. He grew up in Grayson, Georgia, just 60 kilometers from Athens. DawgNations Mike Griffith interviewed Brice at the national championship game.

Who knows what’s in Brice’s new UGA image on Twitter? It is interesting, however, that this is not the first time that it has happened. Shortly after Brice announced his transfer intentions, he published a new profile picture of him as a child wears Quincy Carter’s No. 17 UGA jersey that was later deleted.

Only one thing is certain: wherever Brice plays next season, be it UGA or elsewhere, he will clearly be a fan of the Bulldogs.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kb_f-zAKJ8M [/ embed]