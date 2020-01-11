Clemson-LSU: they go to the mountain top, each without a trace of fear

Loading...

Clemson knows a lot about overcoming a hump.

Make that a mountain.

The Tigers did it in 2015 by beating the state of Florida, breaking the chokehold of the Seminoles on the rest of the ACC and clearing a path to the first of five consecutive games in the College Football Playoff.

They did it in 2016 by surviving then-no. 3 Louisville – led by eventual Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson – and win a massive win over FSU on the way to the play-off. The ultimate capper: worrying title defender Alabama for the title.

They did it again last season, this time in a stunning way. In an unprecedented clash of 14-0 teams, the Tigers have destroyed Alabama – one of the most hyped teams ever – by a 44-16 count to raise the championship trophy again.

Sorry if this gets boring, but what the Tigers did two weeks ago in a 29-23 semi-final win over the state of Ohio was more of the same – and something. They gathered 16-0 behind, their most daunting obstacle to date. Late in the fourth quarter, they almost drove the length of the field to take the lead and then held tightly against a Buckeyes attack machine to make the ice.

“We had to go 94 meters against the best defense of the country to take the lead,” said coach Dabo Swinney, “and then we had to stop the number 1 attack in the country to keep it.”

All this is a very long way to ask: Does anyone really think Clemson is afraid of No. 1 LSU?

Does anyone really think that the underdog Tigers, who are going for their 30th consecutive victory, will not be able to beat the favorite Tigers in Saturday’s championship – again, 14-0 vs. 14-0 – at the Super Orleans in New Orleans?

“It’s not like we’re just showing up for a year,” Swinney said. “At some point you have to give a program the benefit of the doubt.”

And that makes this such a fantastic matchup, perhaps the best so far in the playoff era. To reach the peak itself, LSU – which often just looked unbeatable – must somehow defeat an opponent who doesn’t know how to lose.

But again, does anyone really think LSU has any doubt? Does anyone really think that a team that won during the regular season in Alabama and destroyed Oklahoma 63-28 in a semifinals can’t get the job done with everything at stake?

“It will be a very proud day for our players to represent LSU, and it will be a very proud day for the people of Louisiana,” said coach Ed Orgeron. “But they will only be proud if we win.”

The only way LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, the Heisman winner, can surpass himself is by surpassing Clemson’s counterpart Trevor Lawrence. It is an even more intriguing matchup of QBs than Jameis Winston of Florida State versus Marcus Mariota of Oregon in the semi-final of the first ever play-off.

Winston and Mariota were Heisman winners who would go 1 and 2 in the 2015 NFL design. But Burrow and Lawrence – possibly the number 1 in 2020 and 2021 respectively – seem to be getting bigger.

All Burrow has done this season is throwing for 5,208 yards and 55 touchdowns – seven of them in one half against the Sooners – and completing an unheard of 77.6% of his passes. Considering how often Burrow pushes the ball into the field, he is just as stuck as any other passer-by.

Yet it is Lawrence that is generally believed to have even greater physical resources. As a freshman, he was the best player on the field – with a mile – in that title game romping over Alabama. And that was without using his legs. Two weeks ago, Lawrence’s 67-meter touchdown against the state of Ohio sent the claws to the ground.

LSU has the number 1 scoring offense (48.9 points per game) in the country. Clemson has the number 1 defense (11.5). NFL talent is everywhere in the field.

Make that the mountain.

This is going to be fun.

NO. 3 CLEMSON VS. NO. 1 LSU

The facts: Monday, 7 p.m., ESPN, 1000 AM, New Orleans.

The records: Clemson 14-0, LSU 14-0.

The storyline: Joe Burrow from LSU has ever had a quarterback. Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence has professional scouts who whisper the kind of ‘best design perspective since John Elway’. But you already know about these guys.

They are surrounded by hugely talented teammates. An easy place to start: LSUs Ja’Marr Chase, the country’s most decorated recipient. He and Justin Jefferson have 18 touchdown catches each, a stunningly effective combination.

Clemson has Tee Higgins and his 19.9 meters per catch, with Justyn Ross – the receiving star of last year’s title game – who demanded equal attention from LSU’s excellent second place.

Both running backs – LSUs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Clemson’s Travis Etienne – are prime-time ball carriers and elite receivers from the backfield.

Statistically, Clemson’s defense is clearly better than LSU’s, but ask Georgia and Oklahoma how hard it was to drive drives against the Tigers in the SEC title game and the play finals. The Ed Orgeron team peaks on both sides of the ball.

The line: LSU with 5½.

Greenberg’s choice: LSU, 31-24.