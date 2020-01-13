Clemson Tigers vs. Travis Etienne (9) will play LSU Tigers Monday in Super Orleans in New Orleans in the first quarter of the college football playoff championship game. Photo by AJ Sisco / UPI | Stock Photo

Clemson Tigers against Travis Etienne (9) will be tackled on Monday in the second quarter of the National Championship game of the College Football Playoffs against the LSU. Photo by Pat Benic / UPI | Stock Photo

Clemson Tiger’s traffic jam Travis Etienne (9) will be tackled on a carry on Monday in the first quarter. Photo by Pat Benic / UPI | Stock Photo

Jan 13 (UPI) – Clemson junior, who ran back Travis Etienne, made history in the first quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the LSU Tigers.

Etienne, the ACC player of 2019, released himself in the first frame of the national title game for a 5-yard win and beat Raymond Priest’s program record of 3,966 career storms. The run also launched a 1-yard touchdown carry from quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Etienne entered the game and took seven meters to break the school record set by priests in 1994-97. Etienne has broken the record in 43 career games in three seasons, compared to 46 in four years for priests.

If Etienne could reach 4,000 career miles, he would be the ninth player in ACC history to do this feat. The traffic jam could also set another Clemson record if it ran 100 meters. He is currently tied to Wayne Gallman (2014-16) for career 100 yard games at 18.

A special moment for Travis Etienne when he breaks the school record because he is in a hurry in front of his family and friends in his home state of Louisiana …

Congratulations, Travis! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/zarmvBxB2u— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 14, 2020

Etienne recorded 10 transfers for 64 yards against LSU in the first half. He also added three receptions for 34 yards.

After two quarters of play at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, the LSU had a 28:17 lead over Clemson.