[Clemson to encounter Georgia in Charlotte in 2021 Period Opener]

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson, Georgia and the Charlotte Sports activities Foundation introduced these days that the Clemson Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs will perform in a neutral-web-site contest at Bank of The usa Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, Sept. four, 2021.

The contest will be element of a 2021 rivalry series getting hosted by the Charlotte Sports Basis, which include a neutral-web site contest concerning Appalachian Condition and East Carolina.

The addition of the neutral-website video game signifies the sixth scheduled assembly among Clemson and Georgia in excess of the future 14 seasons. In addition to the recreation in Charlotte, the two courses will facial area one particular yet another in the 2024 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta. The historic geographic rivals also recently announced two residence-and-household collection that will function game titles in Clemson in 2029 and 2033 and games in Athens in 2030 and 2032.

The groups most not too long ago split a property-and-house series in 2013-14, with just about every university defending its residence turf in a pair of Best 20 matchups. The packages fulfilled 24 situations in a span of 26 years from 1962-87, participating in just one one more each and every calendar year with the exception of the 1966 and 1972 seasons. In back-to-back again several years in 1980-81, the winner of the Clemson-Ga contest went on to get the nationwide championship. Georgia acquired a 20-16 victory from Clemson and a nationwide title in 1980, followed by Clemson defeating Ga, 13-three, en route to a national title in 1981.

The scheduling of this rivalry in non-conference participate in has been element of Clemson’s philosophy of supplementing its yearly rivalry video game in opposition to the University of South Carolina with more non-meeting contests against premier opponents. Beyond the neutral-web page contests, Clemson’s routine in the latest and future years has featured home-and-dwelling sequence with Georgia (2013-14, 2029-30 and 2032-33), Auburn (2016-17), Texas A&M (2018-19), LSU (2025-26) and Oklahoma (2035-36) as perfectly as eight scheduled contests with Notre Dame from 2020 by 2037.

“Thank you to Georgia and the Charlotte Sports Foundation for encouraging make this video game a fact,” Clemson Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich explained. “Kicking off the 2021 year with this match-up will be a incredible showcase for the two universities and our enthusiasts. UGA is a fantastic soccer plan and we know that Charlotte will provide a initial-course experience for anyone associated.”

The activity against Ga replaces a earlier scheduled contest in opposition to Wyoming. Clemson’s future non-meeting opponents are as follows:

Future Non-Conference Opponents: