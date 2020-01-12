Loading...

NEW ORLEANS – No. 1 LSU has been unstable this season, but the top team in the nation has not faced Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables this season.

It is a given that in preparation for the Venables College Football Championship game he spent many long, stunning nights in his meeting rooms dissecting the heart of the LSU offense. He was looking to find ways to prevent the aggressive LSU juggernaut led by Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and a host of NFL-ready receivers.

“They do a great job of spreading you and making you defend every bit of grass in the field,” Venables said Saturday. “I’m so frustrated to see” LSU players.

He’ll see them one last time Monday night, when No. 1 LSU (14-0, No. 1 CFP) plays No. 3 Clemson (14-0, No. 3 CFP) for the title.

Venables faced a challenge this season, just putting his own team on speed after losing seven supporters, including four defensive linemen – All-American tackles Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence and running back Clelin Ferrell were all NFL draft plans.

But based on a talented, versatile back seven led by Butkus’ award-winning goalkeeper Isaiah Simmons, Venables has created a tough team that has struggled to get fewer yards from the 2018 national championships.

And in the few moments when Clemson has been pressured, his defense has not panicked. Faced with a two-point effort in North Carolina in September in the final minutes that would have surely ended this run of the title, Clemson was full of runs to escape with a 21-20 victory.

Clemson’s defensive improvement was again shown in the Fiesta Cup, as the state of Ohio moved to the red zone three times in the first half, but had to solve goals every time. With the Buckeyes leading in the end for a score, it was safety Nolan Turner (beaten for a fall earlier) who had the follow-up to fix things for Clemson.

LSU will score, but like Ohio State, it is not enough for Clemson’s renewed defense to prevent the South Carolina Tigers from completing their third national title in four seasons.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Venables is friendly and personal from the pitch, but that changes when he prepares for an opponent.

“It’s fourth and one every day,” Swinney says, “and everybody comes out to get it.”

