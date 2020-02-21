LARAMIE — Wyoming will reportedly pocket more than $one million to not participate in just one of higher education football’s elite in the in close proximity to foreseeable future.

Clemson will spend UW $one.one million to obtain out of the teams’ contracted video game in 2021, in accordance to The Greenville Information. The news will come immediately after Clemson announced Tuesday it had scheduled Ga to open up the 2021 season on Sept. four, changing the activity Clemson had scheduled in opposition to UW.

The teams signed a agreement in 2013. Clemson has designed five straight Faculty Soccer Playoff appearances and has won two of the very last 4 countrywide championships.

Asked earlier this week about Clemson probably backing out of the sport, UW athletic director Tom Burman explained to the Star-Tribune there are “a large amount of shifting elements to this.” It leaves Montana Point out, Ball Point out and Northern Illinois on the Cowboys’ 2021 non-conference timetable.