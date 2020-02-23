[clemson-wins-ninth-straight-above-boston-college-with-eighty-two-sixty-four-earn-at-conte-forum]

Clemson’s hex about Boston College isn’t confined to the gridiron.

Clemson recorded its ninth straight men’s basketball victory about BC with an 82-64 smackdown on Saturday evening at Conte Discussion board. BC fell to 13-15 all round, seven-10 in the ACC and will host Notre Dame on Wednesday night. Clemson enhanced to 14-12 and eight-eight.

“I desire I could convey to you, I just never know,” stated BC mentor Jim Christian of the orange curse. “We did not perform effectively and they are playing nicely and they are in a definitely very good rhythm.

“We needed to perform with good energy that I thought we would without doubt do on Senior Working day. We necessary to enjoy with great willpower and I don’t imagine we did possibly.”

Clemson shot a powerful 68.nine% from the floor with 7 treys, 32 rebounds and 20 assists. Guard Al-Amir Dawes led five gamers in double figures with a vocation-large 22 points.

BC shot 37.seven% from the floor with seven-of-26 from downtown and 25 rebounds. Freshman guard Jay Heath paced BC with 16 points off the bench.

“A excellent highway gain for us and every little thing is superior when you shoot it like that,” claimed Clemson coach Brad Brownell. “I think receiving off to terrific commences in each halves was surely vital and gave our guys a little little bit of juice.”

Up by 12 at the crack, Clemson place the sport out of achieve with a 15-5 operate in the opening 5 minutes of the second. Dawes buried two of Clemson’s 3 trifectas in the stretch, putting the Tigers up 56-34 into the to start with official’s timeout.

Brownell gave his bench players high-quality minutes whilst resting his starters for the forthcoming ACC tournament. A action-back again jumper by graduate swingman Tevin Mack place the Tigers in advance 68-42 into the third officials’ timeout. Both of those dumpsters overflowed in rubbish time.

“I give them credit history, they produced a whole lot of excellent plays,” said Christian. “They are actively playing perfectly and we assisted them a good deal too, it was a blend of both.

“They performed good and we naturally assisted them perform terrific.”

Christian burnt his first timeout 1: 32 into the initially 50 percent, a telling signal from the bench that situations were being managing horribly amiss. The Tigers opened with consecutive treys and a reverse layup from the baseline by Dawes to go up, 8-.

Just after falling at the rear of 10- on a pair of John Newman free of charge throws, BC went on a nine-four spurt. Freshman guard Jay Heath introduced the pushback with three-ball and a transition layup.

“Right from the to start with play of the activity when they obtained an uncontested 3 on uncomplicated closeout and that set the tone for me for the total night,” claimed Christian.

BC grabbed enough defensive boards with a couple forced turnovers to keep the rating manageable by means of the halfway point. Steffon Mitchell’s difficult travel together the baseline slice the Tigers’ lead to 24-18 with eight: 31 to perform.

BC’s zone collapsed less than the excess weight of uncontested layups and three-stage pictures. The Tigers outscored BC 12-3 about a three-minute span to get a 36-21 guide into the fourth officials’ timeout. BC loved a quick surge, but Tigers’ forward Aamir Simms (12 points) closed the frame with a trey and a set-again at the buzzer to give Clemson a 41-29 direct at the split.