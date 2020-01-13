Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, Ed Orgeron from LSU, is a leader in the development of coaching styles

Loading...

NEW ORLEANS – Dabo Swinney can turn almost any edition into an extensive, compelling sermon. If he were a seller, we would probably buy all of the time stocks.

Ed Orgeron speaks Gumbo and Jambalaya as well as Run-Pass, picking up on his Cajun legacy and behavior as a guy next door.

They are not buttoned down.

“I’m just trying to be myself,” said Swinney, owner of this amusing nickname and architect of the nation’s most dominant program in Clemson.

“You have to play with your strengths,” added Orgeron, who can laugh just as well as those who portray him as a marbled rube.

The national championship game coaching matchup on Monday night appears to signal a significant change in play styles, from process-oriented, brand-obsessed task masters (see: Alabamas Nick Saban and former Ohio State and Florida coach, Urban Meyer) to personable, relationship-oriented champions. based leaders.

“Some people are CEOs,” said Orgeron. “All types are needed. I always felt like I was human. “

That doesn’t mean that hard-nosed coaches like Saban, whose team missed the college football playoff for the first time in its six-year history, care less about their players or generate less loyalty to those who run them.

And that’s not to say that more accessible trainers like Swinney and Orgeron don’t exhaust the details and discipline that every great program must have, or even say that sometimes they can’t get a bit tricky.

But these two coaches breathed this year’s title game clearly differently.

When determining the tenor of their organizations, both made sure that personal relationships were at the top of the list – whether it was grief in tragic times, whether it was a hard change at a coaching staff or whether they were an Ohio quarterback that would later win the Heisman Trophy.

“I had a conversation with Coach O on the phone,” said Joe Burrow, LSU’s record signal caller. “I was sold almost immediately.”

Terry Bowden, a former Auburn trainer and son of beloved Bobby Bowden, Florida, is now an unpaid analyst at Swinney.

He certainly noticed many similarities between Swinney and his father, who is perhaps the most successful example of the laissez fair, mindful approach to college coaching. It is a profession that has long been dominated by domineering dictators like Bear Bryant and Woody Hayes.

“I would compare Dabo to my father. , , As for personality and character, and the way he runs an organization, ”Bowden said ahead of the title game. “He is much more detailed than my father, but he has the same behavior, personality, character and beliefs. He has his priorities.”

The success of coaches like Swinney, whose team has won 29 games in a row and two of the last three national titles, and Orgeron could be an indicator that advancement goes beyond college play.

The NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars recently fired team president Tom Coughlin, a two-time Super Bowl champion who is sure to have subscribed to the General Patton School of Coaching. Even from the front desk, he enforced his draconian discipline, which led to the players’ union being embarrassed.

Given the prospect of not hiring free agents, the Jaguars had little choice but to drop Coughlin.

Compare that to Swinny’s emotional speech after winning his first national title or the way Orgeron dealt with offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, who lost his daughter-in-law to a plane crash a few hours before the Peach Bowl semi-final.

“I love my team,” said Swinney in 2017, choking when Clemson won 35:31 in the championship game against Alabama. “I told them tonight that the difference in this game would be the love they have for each other.”

Ensminger won’t reveal what Orgeron said to him after the plane crash last month, but the tears that formed in the coordinator’s eyes during the media day were sufficient evidence of how much those words meant when dealing with overwhelming grief ,

“No comment,” was all Ensminger could get out.

Both Swinney and Orgeron play the outsider role.

After all, Swinney had never been head coach until about a month before his 39th birthday he was appointed interim chief at Clemson, accidentally after Tommy Bowden – Terry’s older brother and another Bobby coach son – had been pushed out of office in the middle disappointing campaign.

Nobody at the time could have imagined that Swinney would get the job permanently, let alone the program lead to unprecedented heights and establish itself as one of the game’s most influential characters.

“It was kind of a stepping stone job when I came in as an assistant,” Swinney recalled. “That was one of the things I wanted to change. I wanted to make it a target job and that’s what it will be. “

Although he grew up in Alabama, for which Crimson played Tide, and was mentioned one day as the logical successor to Saban, it’s hard to imagine Swinney training anywhere else.

He built a program according to his image. Sure, he has rubbed some people wrong with his passionate Christian faith and his diatribes against paid players (earning $ 9.3 million a year, more than any other coach), but there is little doubt about his sincerity.

“I think we have a great program,” said Swinney. “Clemson is a wonderful place to live. You know, I hope I’m a decent guy that I can work for. It’s a family atmosphere. It is a place where our families really are part of it and are welcome – children at any time, women at any time. It is a small town. I mean everything is five minutes away. I mean everything. “

It’s absolutely impossible to see Orgeron in a different job, though he wasn’t the first (or probably second) choice when he was hired after the 2016 season at Southern Cal.

He was born in Louisiana, grew up in Louisiana and thoroughly in Louisiana. His state recruitment trips have become parties. He is now one of the most famous characters in the Bayou, but has taken a modest approach, we are all in all.

“A team, a heartbeat,” said Orgeron. “Everyone has a role. Nobody’s role is more important than the other.

“I train from the inside, not from the top.”

LATEST SPORTS STORIES

Packers hold Seahawks in the division round

Aaron Rodgers connected eight times with Davante Adams for 160 yards and two touchdowns, Green Bay’s defense built up a spirited rally in Seattle and the Packers held for a 28-23 v …