[cleopatra-serves-up-pizza-to-news-team-outdoors-istana]

Cleo Intercontinental CEO Nur Fathiah Syazwana Shaharuddin, improved recognized by her moniker Cleopatra, fingers out pizza to users of the media outdoors Istana Negara February 26, 2020. — Picture by R. Loheswar

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Passers-by outdoors Istana Negara here will have to be imagining the palace was throwing a foods pageant, with the large number of people collected at the gates and the offers of meals and drinks remaining handed out these previous couple times.

Media personnel on standby at the palace gates have been taken care of many situations by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah due to the fact Monday, subsequent the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan federal governing administration.

Nowadays was no unique.

The CEO of Cleo Intercontinental Nur Fathiah Syazwana Shaharuddin, better recognized by her moniker Cleopatra, came with quite a few luggage of Domino’s Pizza and handed out slices out to journalists and information photographers.

Dressed all in black with a matching facial area mask, Nur Fathiah posed for pics and put in 30 minutes right before leaving.

Nur Fathiah, was catapulted into the spotlight just after a conference with previous sports minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman previous calendar year relating to advertising and marketing e-athletics in the place.

Several complained that Saddiq was supplying Cleo International unique favours even with them becoming a model-new business with no encounter in e-sports activities.

Earlier, palace personnel served up a Pahang specialty, patin tempoyak with rice for lunch.

There was even dessert. At all around three.50pm, palace officers delivered 100 packing containers of cookies from My Cookie Dough, a chain of a Uk dessert corporation with a store in the Pavilion Shopping mall in this article.

Malay Mail understands the cookies, topped with chocolate sauce, cream cheese and product, had been requested by the palace and asked to be shipped to the media stationed at Gate two.

Several other food stuff and beverage providers have been dropping by to deliver no cost meals and treats.

These consist of San Francisco Coffee, Daebak noodles from Maggi as perfectly as 100 Furthermore arrived to supply drinks and foods for media who have been camped outdoors the palace.