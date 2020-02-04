Cletus Seldin meets Colombian veterans at Rockin ‘Fights 38

RINGSIDE 04/02/2020

On February 28, JOE DEGUARDIA’S STAR BOXING returns to The Paramount in Huntington, Long Island, to play one of the most anticipated “Rockin Fights”. Long Island grumbles when CLETUS “THE HEBREW HAMMER” SELDIN (Shirley, NY 24-1 20KO) returns to where it all started. Seldin will defend his NABA Super Lightweight title against Colombian veteran HUMBERTO “METRALETTA” MARTINEZ (Monteria, Columbia 33-9-2 17KO).

Seldin returns after an eight-month discharge due to his torn rotator cuff. The injury occurred in Seldin’s best win to date, an 11-round TKO win against 6-time world champion ZAB “SUPER” JUDAH (44-9 30KO) at Turning Stone during the famous Boxing Hall of Fame weekend. Seldin is currently in a three-game knockout series that started at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma against NELSON LARA (17-10-4 9KO’s) on ESPN +, followed by a dominant TKO performance against ADAM MATE (28-13 21KO’s) ) at the NESN in the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Humberto will challenge Martinez Seldin for his NABA title when he debuts in the United States. Martinez is no stranger to big time fights as he has competed for the WBC Latino and Continental America as well as the WBO Latino Super Featherweight titles. Martinez meets former world champion JORGE LINARES (then 46-5 28KO) and former WBC International Silver Lightweight Champion DANTE JARDON (32-6 23KO).

Seldin’s appearance, the audience is happy, no break style always gets the fans on their toes – especially the Seldin believers, who affectionately call themselves “Hamma Heads”. Known for his immense strength, Seldin showed improved footwork, boxing IQ and tactics during the Judah fight. which he hopes to advance before his fight on February 28th.

Martinez believes he’s ready for the challenge: “I know that Cletus is a very tough puncher, but we’ve fought tough punches before. We start our camp in Florida and I promise that I will be in good shape and have a very good fight. “

Seldin can’t wait to defend his belt from his Long Island believers: “Not only am I coming into this fight to host a show, but how can I get back to The Paramount better by also putting on my NABA belt Bring home and defend it in front of my hometown fans. Be there on February 28th, you won’t want to miss it. “

“As one of the toughest puncher with super light weight, Seldin is guaranteed to bring fireworks every time,” said JOE DEGUARDIA, CEO of Star Boxing. “We’re excited to get Seldin back to where it all started in The Paramount. He has a very pleasant style that really inspires fans. You won’t want to wait to get Rockin ‘Fights tickets because they’re already moving fast. ”

