[cletus-seldin-to-now-deal-with-colombian-luiz-florez-on-rockin’-fights-38]

RINGSIDE 26/02/2020

CLETUS “THE HEBREW HAMMER” SELDIN (Shirley, Prolonged Island 24-1 20KO’S) is established to protect his NABA Tremendous Light-weight Title versus thunderous Colombian slugger, LUIS FLOREZ (Puerto Libertador, Colombia 25-15 21KO’s), this Friday (two/28) evening at The Paramount, following previous opponent, Humberto Martinez pulled out for clinical motives.

Florez, who has 21 KO’s in his 25 wins, will get on Long Island’s premier knockout artist, Cletus Seldin, who has 20 KO’s in 24 wins. Both equally fighters are regarded for their punching ability and devasting knockouts.

Florez has the difference of remaining the only gentleman to defeat multi-time globe winner, and present WBC Globe Winner, MIGUEL BERCHELT’s (37-one, 33KO’s), beating Berchelt via a big initial-spherical knockout upset. Florez also has other impressive opponents of major talent that involves bouts in opposition to planet course degree fighters, REGIS PROGRAIS (then 17- 15KO’s) and JAMEL HERRING (then 14- 8KO’s). Florez has also challenged for the WBA Fedebol title and the NABF Super Light-weight Title.

The late scratch has not phased Seldin, “I have been schooling tough, and whoever they put in front of me, the activity plan continues to be the exact – defend my NABA title and carry the hammer for my hometown followers.”

Seldin-Florez tops a great Rockin’ Fights 38 card, that also characteristics planet rated heavyweight CARLOS TAKAM (37-5-1 28KO’s) in opposition to rough Brazilian FABIO MALDONADO (26-three 25KO’s) in the co-key party.

The stacked undercard attributes, undefeated climbing stars in Dominican, WBC FECARBOX Bantamweight Champion, JUNIOR ALMONTE (13- 9KO’s), Extensive Island’s WENDY “HAITIAN FIRE” TOUSSAINT (10- 4KO) making his 2020 debut, ALEX “EL TORO” VARGAS (5- 1KO) in a move up combat in opposition to veteran Antonio Sanchez.

The motion carries on via the opening bouts of the evening including a choose em’ pro debut fight concerning PRINCE SLAUGHTER towards decorated amateur AHMET “THE TURKISH WOLF” TUNCEL, the pro debut of Community three electrician BARKIM LOGAN, and kicking off the action, the to start with Lebanese qualified fighter seeking to stay undefeated, NADIM SALLOUM (3- 2KO).