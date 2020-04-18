Cleveland Browns Forced to Deny Odell Beckham Vikings Trade Rumors

Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns. (Kirk Irwin/Getty)

Given what they gave up to get him just final summer, it would have been a rather shocking transfer if the Cleveland Browns agreed to a deal to ship Odell Beckham Jr. to the Minnesota Vikings for draft picks.

Yet, with no true NFL information of be aware (except if you rely the initial player in the league tests favourable for COVID-19), the online was abuzz with trade chat about Beckham immediately after WFAN 660’s Marc Malusis claimed Wednesday the Browns had been in conversations with the Vikings.

Even however the rumored compensation for Beckham, 2021 next- and fifth-spherical picks, designed very little perception simply because it was significantly less than the Vikings obtained for working absent a lesser receiver in Stefon Diggs, reports were being coming from all angles that the deal was going down. Factors achieved the issue that Cleveland’s main tactic officer Paul DePodesta experienced to deal with the rumors for the duration of a conference phone with reporters.

“It’s irritating a minor little bit,” DePodesta mentioned of the trade speculation, for each ESPN. “I consider it is pretty clear we’re striving to construct at this position. We’re genuinely setting up all over a core of players that we assume have a possibility to be a championship-caliber main, and the concept that we would take absent from that core at this moment just does not make a whole ton of feeling and actually [is] not something we’re discovering at all.”

Unsaid in DePodesta’s assertion is that the Browns have manufactured so several weak selections over the yrs that, even although it was bogus, the notion that the crew was likely to offer its 27-calendar year-previous star receiver for draft picks had some merit offered the organization’s history.

The theory also held some water since Cleveland employed former Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as head coach just after firing Freddie Kitchens subsequent very last period. Irrespective, in spite of Cleveland’s keep track of file of earning negative moves, it sounds as if new basic manager Andrew Berry is not likely to get rid of Beckham for peanuts.

But, staying that it is the Browns, you just cannot genuinely fault any one for thinking that he may well have been inclined to.

