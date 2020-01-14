Cleveland Browns hires Kevin Stefanski as a new coach

% MINIFYHTML55d8bed854e1dadb8eb51c8bd1cfd1799%

Kevin Stefanski is the new head coach of the Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns has announced former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as his new head coach.

Stefanski, who helped the Vikings record 10-6 in the regular season before losing to San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, will be the 18th full-time head coach of the team.

Various media reported that Stefanski, one of the eight candidates interviewed, received a five-year contract, the full terms of which were still unknown.

“We are delighted to welcome Kevin as the next head coach of the Cleveland Browns,” said co-owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam.

3:54 Highlights of the NFC division round game between the Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers

“We were looking for a strong leader of this football team, a very smart coach with a high IQ football, who could get a good understanding of what he expected from his players, hold them accountable and confidently navigate the challenges and opportunities that arise during a season.

“Kevin is an example of these qualities and more.”

The Browns, who fired Freddie Kitchens after a season and a 6-10 record, presents Stefanski during a press conference on Tuesday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Stefanski said: “From my professional level, I just couldn’t be more enthusiastic about working with this group.”

“I think we have some really good players here. I think we have some excellent people in this building.”

Stefanski was the coach with the longest time in Minnesota and gathered 14 seasons under three different head coaches at the organization.