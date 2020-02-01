Cleveland Brown’s star Baker Mayfield said this season was “the worst I’ve ever played” before the NFL Super Bowl 54

The Cleveland Browns haven’t fully exploited their potential this season as they have lost 10 of their 16 games and have had to watch the Super Bowl from a distance this weekend.

Star quarter-finals Baker Mayfield only played his second season in the NFL, but he’s already become a leader for the Browns and a star player in the league.

Getty

Baker Mayfield was the first choice in the 2018 draft

Cleveland was also unusually optimistic this season. A promising end to the 2018 campaign, the addition of some young pieces, and the acquisition of Odell Beckham Jr. made people think they could play the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

But this season, Mayfield couldn’t get the Browns up and running. However, the number one among the Drafts in 2018 did not escape criticism.

WIll Gavin from talkSPORT caught up with Mayfield during Super Bowl Radio Row and discussed where things went wrong for the promising Browns last year.

“Only communicative on all fronts. We obviously have to do better in the field. You know, winning covers a lot of things, but we just have to communicate better, be on one side with everyone, and stick together as a team.

But what about his own personal appearances in it?

Baker Mayfield in conversation with Will Gavin

On paper, Mayfield wasn’t too bad. He enjoyed small increases in rushing and passing yards, but he threw five touchdowns less and played almost three games more than his rookie season.

“Probably the worst I’ve ever played, so I have to focus on doing and getting better. But that’s the best thing about the off-season. I can work on my craft and improve.

What is he most planning to work on? It looks like the 24-year-old just wants to pull together his arsenal.

“On all fronts. Obviously, the mental aspect is to keep learning the game and improving it. Learning this new game book and then the physical part just sharpens my craft. Better footwork, better timing, better delivery and the correct placement of the ball. “

We spoke to Mayfield thanks to the Special Olympics, an organization in which the quarter-finals are involved, and you can learn more about specialolympics.org here.

The Super Bowl takes place this Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers in Miami.

talkSPORT has an exclusive commentary on the showpiece with Nat Coombs, Will Gavin and Ollie Wilson and Super Bowl 49 winner Shane Vereen via Co-Comms from 11 p.m. Accompany the boys from 9 p.m. on a two-hour show talkSPORT 2.