Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff, agrees to a multi-year contract

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff has agreed a multi-year contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic announced Tuesday.

Since replacing John Beilein, Bickerstaff has a 5-5 record with the Cavaliers heading into Tuesday night’s game against the Chicago Bulls. That has marked an improvement on his 14-40 record under Beilein to start the 2019-20 season.

Prior to Tuesday’s reports, a player told Cleveland.com about the difference between Beilein and Bickerstaff: “Night and day. Night (Beilein) didn’t know how to talk to people. He couldn’t communicate.”

With 19 wins, the Cavaliers have already matched last season’s total, but the players are not ready to stop the win now.

“We will continue to press for 20, we will continue to press for 25,” veteran force forward Larry Nance Jr. told Cleanand.com. “I don’t even know how many games we have left. But let’s try to get them all.”

Bickerstaff, who celebrated his 41st birthday on Tuesday, was named associate chairman by the Cavaliers last May before being hired to help Beileen transition to professional after college basketball training.

Prior to replacing Beilein, Bickerstaff had compiled an 85-131 record as the NBA’s head coach, having spent most of the previous two seasons leading the Memphis Grizzlies and serving as the head coach of the Houston Rockets for much of the 2015-16 campaign. .

He was fired by the Grizzlies in April 2019 after they passed 48-97 during his tenure there. Bickerstaff also served as the Rockets’ interim head coach in 2015-16, recording a 37-34 record after replacing Kevin McHale.

“Nor would he do so now, during the season, if JB Bickerstaff were not ready and able to take on the role of coach right away and continue the rebuilding process we have started,” Beilein said when officially resigned.

Bickerstaff has also been an assistant coach with the Charlotte Bobcats (2004-07), Minnesota Timberwolves (2007-11), Rockets (2011-15) and Grizzlies (2016-17).

