COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Dorn VA is celebrating Black Record thirty day period.
On Tuesday, an party highlighted the endeavours of civil rights activist Cleveland Sellers.
Sellers aided the Student Non-violent Coordinating Committee at SC State College through the civil rights motion.
Sellers spoke in the course of the function, adding, every person celebrating range is what will help brings us together.
[Cleveland Sellers speaks at Black History Month party at Dorn VA]
