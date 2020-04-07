Click-B’s Kim Sang Hyuk And Song Da Ye Announce Divorce After A Year In Marriage

Kim Sang Hyuk Click-B and CEO of online shopping center Song Da Ye is divorcing.

On April 7, Kim Sang Hyuk shared the news on his personal Instagram. She writes, “There are people who lack many things that meet and try to live together. We should neck scar, but I’m sorry because it can not display their face to the world. I assume this is all my fault. I feel lost much opportunity to take good care of her and my heart aches. I’m sorry to send you this hard news. “

Kim Sang Hyuk’s agency, Koen Stars stated, “Kim Sang Hyuk and his wife couldn’t handle the unfair differences. After careful consideration, they decided to step in and divorce. back to their own lives. we want to be divorced move forward smoothly, so how to know if it will be difficult for us to discuss about the public about personal details. we also get that he’s no denying speculation or reports that extreme about this problem. “

In February 2019, Kim Sang Hyuk announced that he would marry a person who is not a celebrity six years younger than himself. Shortly thereafter, it was revealed that the bride was a former ulzzang and CEO of Song Da Ye’s online shopping. The two tied the knot on April 7, 2019, a year before the announcement of the divorce.

