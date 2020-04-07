CLICK HERE to tell us about your finger injury, according to Johnny Depp!

We read more about this Amber HeardA version of what happened Johnny DeppHand. But his claim that his right middle finger threw a glass at him was not always clear to us.

But in a recent 2018 video released by DailyMail.com, Johnny gave a clearer description of his injury and how he got it.

When Johnny “protects” Amber, he is alarmed to hear that he had to lie about his finger injury.

Video: Watch in audio format that allows Amber to beat herself

During his testimony, which was part of a separate legal dispute with his former lawyer, Johnny described how he spoke to the injured.

“Actually, I had a pretty bad injury. I had to protect him. I said it wasn’t inside that big accordion door of the house.”

Hmm. This is not a published story. To be honest, we didn’t all remember that at first, and it wasn’t that wonderful, not surprising. But PR people who had to say something after filming the Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Says Should Temporarily Shut Down – Johnny MotoGP explains that he broke his wrist during a card race at the World Championships. Mick DohanPrivate road released in March 2015. The slightly reported report did not attempt to explain in detail how his wounds were, but only that he needed a needle in his finger. (The first report of this story was taken almost offline.)

We don’t know with whom to tell the story of his capture. However, at the depot, he explained the incident, which is reported to have taken place with his fingers.

“He hit me, he threw me a bottle of vodka, and my hand was stepping on the marble of the bar. The first bottle hurt my ear. The second was a bigger bottle and he was thrown from that distance, and in that bar this finger, which I now call “Little Richard,” had its fingertips cut off and all its bones broken. was completely cut off.

Gout volcano. It’s just a mental picture. Yes.

His first public appearance was on the Black Mass stage at the BFF Film Festival in London in October 2015, except when the bandits were covered in the last days of filming. It was healed, but never the same. Bayna.

Depp said he went to Los Angeles for surgery and then spent time recovering because he “didn’t want to lose his finger.”

“I got infected and lost MRSA twice. It’s very difficult. I was just trying to get my finger back. The woman who married me probably forgot to cut my finger at this point.

The lawyer then asked Johnny about Amber, to which he replied.

I said. He said, “I did it myself, yes. By piercing the wall. I tell you, I want to see the reaction of doctors and scientists who know this kind of injury, this kind of thing, because I want to see him explain how someone is beating a squirrel.” . punching his eyes and drywall. “

He said he really grabbed his phone and hit the wall to get hurt. He dipped his injured finger in blue paint and wrote “Easy Amber” and “Starly Billy Bob” in the mirror (reference) Billy Bob Thornton, her ex-partner, who accused her of dating him). At least the articles overlap in this regard, because Johnny does not dispute the “fingerprint” after the injury. For the rest? There is nothing in common. What will the judges say? What do you think??

Check out the exciting moment of Johnny’s funeral (below).

