BATON ROUGE – Millions of stimulus checks have been deposited in financial institution accounts throughout the country this 7 days, but some people today say their revenue has been deposited into the mistaken account.

Observe this full tale are living on News 2 at 6

When Olivia Williams logged on to the IRS portal Wednesday to locate her stimulus cash, she noticed it was deposited into an account that she did not recognize.

“My stimulus refund experienced been deposited into a financial institution account that wasn’t my genuine bank account,” she reported.

That account quantity belonged to Safeguard Tax Expert services, a company that aided file her taxes in 2018. Williams states Safeguard works by using a business lender account to receive consumer refunds, and when it receives that dollars it will minimize them a look at. Williams claims this procedure worked for her in the earlier, but it also signifies that the enterprise lender account was on file with the IRS when it disbursed stimulus cash.

Williams told 2 On Your Side she contacted Safeguard for solutions.

“He instructed me they did receive everyone’s check out, everyone’s stimulus checks, and it wasn’t supposed to go in their account,” she stated. “He just left me in a standstill of not being aware of what to do.”

Thursday afternoon, WBRZ heard from Safeguard, which verified the stimulus cash of their clientele was deposited in the firm’s company account and has now been returned to the IRS. Safeguard says shoppers can log into the IRS portal Friday to update their financial institution account information.

According to the IRS, reports comparable to Williams’ involving 3rd party accounts are staying created all across country and the support claims it really is searching into them.