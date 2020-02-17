[clijsters-comeback,-sons-and-fathers:-five-tennis-conversing-points]

Belgian tennis participant Kim Clijsters attends a education session of the Belgian tennis nationwide workforce in planning of the Fed Cup Qualifiers very first round in between Belgium and Kazakhstan, February 4, 2020 in Kortrijk. — AFP pic

PARIS, Feb 17 — 4-time main winner Kim Clijsters would make a second profession comeback in Dubai this 7 days in which the WTA will also experiment with coaching from the stands.

Not to be outdone, the ATP trials digital line calling on clay courts for the initially time.

AFP Sport seems at 5 chatting points in tennis this week:

Clijsters all set for next comeback — 4-time Grand Slam winner Kim Clijsters unveiled that a persistent interior emotion and suggestions from her partner served as the essential to her WTA return at the Dubai Championships.

“It was a feeling that I had inside for a minimal though,” the 36-12 months-previous mom-of-3 said.

“Once in a although that feeling would go away when I was property with the (a few) young children. A couple instances it would arrive back again. It acquired more robust and more robust.”

The Belgian has been handed a tricky to start with round assignment versus previous month’s Australian Open finalist Garbine Muguruza for her very first match considering that the 2012 US Open on Monday.

Clijsters retired in the beginning in 2007 to marry and have her very first youngster, returned in 2009 successful three of her four majors.

Electronic evaluations make mark in Rio — Fourteen many years just after the electronic review challenge was released, the technique debuts on clay for the initially time in Rio from now.

The obstacle technique was initially introduced on the ATP Tour in 2006 on the tricky courts of Miami and has given that been applied on all surfaces with the exception of clay wherever the protocol of permitting gamers to check with chair umpires to test ball marks has been preserved.

Only clearly show courts in Rio will have the procedure consequently there will be no restrict to the amount of problems gamers are capable to make to keep regularity for those on outdoors courts where by standard ball mark inspection will nevertheless implement.

Sending the correct indicators — It famously acquired Serena Williams into sizzling h2o at the 2018 US Open up ultimate, but now the WTA will sanction a demo of allowing coaches to sign to players at the Dubai match.

At the instant, WTA tour gamers can summon their coaches into court docket during changeovers and only once in a set.

However, it’s not allowed at the 4 Grand Slams or at all on the ATP Tour.

“I am a huge advocate for on-court coaching as I consider it is terrific for the display and will aid men and women driving their Tv or computer comprehend our sport and know players’ personalities greater,” claimed Patrick Mouratoglou, the mentor of Serena Williams and whose prompting from the stands sparked the American’s infamous New York meltdown.

Borg commences new household era — Leo Borg, the 16-calendar year-aged son of Swedish legend and 11-time Grand Slam champion Bjorn, will make his pro debut this 7 days at the second-tier Challenger function in Bergamo, Italy.

Borg, who is rated 98 in the world junior rankings, starts from a qualifier in the 46,000-euro Bergamo function. If he will get through that, he’d come up in opposition to grizzled 30-yr-previous Argentine Marco Trungelliti.

Ruud awakening for Norway — Casper Ruud grew to become the first Norwegian to win an ATP title on Sunday soon after looking at off Pedro Sousa six-1, 6-4 in the final at Buenos Aires.

The earn will move 21-12 months-outdated Ruud up to 34 in the earth rankings, which will be his greatest at any time placing—and far better than the profession-higher accomplished by his father and mentor Christian who was 39 in the environment in 1995, a few several years ahead of his son was born.

Hottest rankings

ATP

one. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 9,720 pts

two. Rafael Nadal (ESP) nine,395

three. Roger Federer (SUI) 7,130

4. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 7,045

5. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) five,890

six. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,745

seven. Alexander Zverev (GER) 3,885

8. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,860

9. Gael Monfils (FRA) 2,860

10. David Goffin (BEL) two,600

11. Fabio Fognini (ITA) two,400

12. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,360

13. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,265 (+1)

14. Andrey Rublev (RUS) two,219 (+one)

15. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) two,075 (+one)

16. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) two,060 (-3)

17. Karen Khachanov (RUS) two,040

18. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) one,921 (+three)

19. John Isner (United states of america) 1,850 (-one)

20. Benoit Paire (FRA) one,738 (-one)

WTA

one. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 8,367 pts

two. Simona Halep (ROU) 5,796

three. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,290

4. Belinda Bencic (SUI) four,720 (+1)

five. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 4,665 (+one)

6. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4,650 (-two)

seven. Sofia Kenin (United states) 4,495

8. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4,335

9. Serena Williams (United states) three,915

10. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 3,626

11. Petra Kvitova (CZE) three,566

12. Madison Keys (United states) 2,962

13. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 2,820

14. Johanna Konta (GBR) two,753

15. Petra Martic (CRO) two,586

16. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) two,527

17. Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) two,431

18. Alison Riske (United states of america) two,360

19. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) two,141 (+six)

20. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2,090 — AFP