Climate change could harm thousands of U.S. bridges, engineers say

January 21 (UPI) – Bridges built after World War II are prone to temperature fluctuations, which increases the likelihood that they will fail due to climate change, two civil engineers have found.

According to a study by Colorado State University civil engineers Susan Palu and Hussam N. Mahmoud, drastic climatic fluctuations, which are often attributed to people, could result in a significant deterioration in tens of thousands of steel girder bridges in the United States.

They examined simple steel bridges that were built with a deck on two beams and supported by concrete pillars. The bridges were mass-produced during the highway boom in the 1950s and 1960s.

Of nearly 90,000 bridges examined in the United States, about 25 percent could fail in the next 20 years. Almost 30 percent of the steel bridges could fail by 2060, and almost all bridges will fail by 2100, the researchers predicted.

The researchers found a weakness in expansion joints that allow wearers to stretch and contract 3 to 6 inches as temperatures rise and fall. The problem, they said, is that the joints that lie on the road and work like interlocking fingers often clog with dirt and dust.

When the steel warms up, “the beam wants to expand, but the connection is already clogged with debris,” said Mahmoud.

Axial pressure on the beams, which affects the vertical weight of cars and trucks on the bridge, can lead to steel fatigue and to cracks in the deck and in the steel supports.

“If the steel can’t expand, the beams will be pushed back,” he said.

Because many of these bridges are reaching the end of their intended life, climate-induced stresses may cause them to fail earlier than expected, the authors published in PLOS One in “Effects of Climate Change on the Integrity of Weakening US Bridges.”

Bridges in the Northern Rockies and Plains, Northwest and Upper Midwest are most susceptible to accelerating deterioration. North and South Dakota were states where most of the bridges were at risk, the study said.

Expansion joints are a maintenance problem that is compounded by the number of bridges with similar characteristics, said Boston-based Andy Herrmann, former president of the American Society of Civil Engineers and Structural Engineering Institute, who was not involved in the study. Herrmann said regular inspections mark bridge parts filled with debris.

“It is a maintenance issue that could be accelerated by climate change and we need to keep an overview,” said Herrmann, adding that in theory, old bridge extension joints could be replaced or shaved to adapt to the rising temperatures.

The Federal Highway Research Institute checks bridges every two years for damage that can lead to catastrophic failure. The program began after the Point Pleasant Bridge collapsed across the Ohio River in 1967, killing 46 people after a suspension pole failed.

Another fatal bridge collapse due to a design flaw occurred in 1983 when part of the Connecticut Mianus River Bridge gave way due to rust and three people died.

There are nearly 615,000 bridges in the United States, almost 40 percent of which are 50 years or older. Bearings and expansion joints become clogged with dirt, sand and salt, said engineer Herrmann. Engineers who design bridges now cover the joints, allow the bridge support to expand, or use a construction that does not accumulate deposits.

If temperatures in the United States even rise by 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit, clogged expansion joints will put additional strain on these bridges in some parts of the country that are already at the end of their useful lives, Mahmoud said.

Correcting bridge construction errors increases commuter time and can lead to social and economic losses if bridges are closed due to significant repairs.

The American Society of Civil Engineers’ Failure to Act report from 2016 estimates that from 2016 to 2025, “every household will lose $ 3,400 in disposable income annually due to poor infrastructure”.

“We still have all the old bridges out there that need to be serviced and eventually replaced,” said Herrman. “It depends on the money.”

To build new bridges, civil engineers need to consider climate change and stronger structures that can withstand increased flooding, seismic activity, and temperature fluctuations, Mahmoud said. Adding these contingencies is a growing area of ​​study in civil engineering, he said.

Palu had a master’s degree in civil engineering from completing the work, and Mahmoud is an associate professor and chair of the American Society of Civil Engineers’ Committees for Steel Bridges and Fatigue and Fracture Resistance.

“In the past, these steel bridges have worked well and we have had limited failures. In the future, however, engineers will have to take extreme weather conditions and higher temperatures into account,” said Mahmoud.