Climate change is killing alpine skiing

ZURICH / VIENNA – At the northern edge of the Alps, the slopes meander down the greenish-brown slopes in narrow white bands of artificial snow at the foot of Germany’s highest mountain.

As in other places at a relatively low altitude, global warming has left its mark on Garmisch-Partenkirchen, the venue for the 1936 Winter Olympics, and has jeopardized the city’s identity and prosperity. It is January and there is so little natural snow that there is growing concern that upcoming ski races can take place.

In Garmisch and in the Alps, tourism is an important pillar for the local economy. In neighboring Austria, it accounts for a little more than 6 percent of economic output, in the mountain region of Tyrol it is more than 18 percent. The situation is similar for the Swiss canton of Graubünden thanks to holiday resorts such as St. Moritz, Klosters and Davos.

In the French region of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, where Courchevel and the Val d’Isère are located, a total of EUR 21 billion was spent on tourists in 2018, creating almost a tenth of the gross domestic product and 171,000 jobs.

This source of income is seriously threatened. According to one of the country’s leading environmental protection organizations, climate change will cost Austrian tourism 300 million euros a year. In France, the authorities in Tignes postponed the start of the ski season by several weeks and cited the effects of global warming on the Grande Motte glacier.

“If greenhouse gas emissions remain at the same level, the snow will almost disappear at a lower level by the end of the century,” said Marc Olefs, head of the climate research department at the Vienna Central Institute for Meteorology and Geodynamics.

At an altitude of 800 meters, Garmisch – known for its striking ski jump – has little prospect of maintaining its status as a winter sports mecca.

The changing conditions are accepted with quiet resignation among the visitors.

Jürgen Hilla, a teacher from near Frankfurt, predicted that skiing and other winter sports in Garmisch may not be profitable in the long run, and that he and his wife may need to consider alternatives for their ski vacation.

“It will probably not play the same role in 20 or 30 years as it does now,” he added after a day on the slopes. The higher barrels were in good condition, but the lower ones needed cannons that sprayed artificial snow to keep them passable, said Hilla.

To make up for the lack of natural snowfall, the resorts turn on the cannons, even though they’re energy-intensive and unpopular with environmentalists. The production of artificial snow becomes increasingly difficult with rising temperatures, predicted olefs.

The practice did not originally start because of climate change – according to Robert Steiger, assistant professor at the University of Innsbruck, the ski areas should be less dependent on the vagaries of nature. However, it is inevitable to cope with global warming.

“Some regions and areas will lose ski tourism by the middle of the century or earlier,” said Steiger, who examined the effects of climate change on tourism. “Higher areas will survive, but they will have to invest more in snowmaking and handle the additional influx of tourism.”

Another option is snow farming, where hills of valuable white flakes are collected in spring and covered with sawdust for use later in the year.

Areas on the edge of the Alps – in eastern Austria, in the foothills of France and Italy and in Germany – are most affected by the warming. They are never more dependent on ski tourism than some regions in the Central Alps and are prepared to receive guests all year round, said Steiger.

According to Garmisch Mayor Sigrid Meierhofer, 60 percent of the tourism volume is generated in summer. It is a development that has been seen elsewhere. In Switzerland, hotel stays in summer were one third higher than in winter 2018-2019.

In Austria, too, summer bookings overtook winter a few years ago, even though sales in the winter months are even higher due to equipment purchases and lift fees. In Saalbach-Hinterglemm, the slopes are transformed into routes for mountain bikers, and the cable cars are converted to accommodate the muddy drivers on their way up.

“The growth of summer tourism is highest in the mountains,” says Ulrike Proebstl-Haider, professor at the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences in Vienna. “This is partly due to climate change, for example because it helped make autumn more attractive.”

Swiss cities are picking up on the trend. Classical music concerts take place in both Gstaad and Verbier in summer. Davos also offers summer conferences and extends its program beyond the World Economic Forum in January.

In Garmisch town hall, Meierhofer shows courage and quotes the city’s lively conference business.

“Of course, we have to develop concepts to maintain the winter tourism that we still have,” she said. “They say it’s brown – I say the trails are open.”