Climate change rally in London attracts thousands of Aussies

Countless people have attended a climate change rally outside the Australian embassy in London to protest the lack of sensible action by our government as bushfires continue to ravage the nation.

A crowd of over a thousand people gathered on the beach in front of the house in Australia and waved posters that denounced the prime minister Scott Morrison as a “fossil fool” and “derro”.

Others carried signs with slogans such as “Our home is on fire” and “Wake up and smell the smoke”. The protest was organized by the environmental group Extinction Rebellion.

The Morrison government is under increasing pressure to do more to combat climate change, although no new climate policy measures have been announced at federal level.

In the current bushfire season, more than ten million hectares have been burned, and it is feared that more than a billion animals have been killed, with some species threatened with extinction.

So far 28 people have died and more than 2200 houses have been destroyed. The smoke from the bushfires has migrated to New Zealand and has resulted in “dangerous” air quality in the big cities.

The London March began hours after similar climate change rallies in Australia. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in our capitals to protest the government’s inaction.

Getty Images / Steve Taylor / Wiktor Szymanowicz