A recent report from the Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Science (MOES), Observed variability and changes in rain, found that seven Indian states – Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Nagaland – had witnessed significant declines in annual rainfall over the last 30 years. It is alarming that many other parts of the country have also seen an increase in the number of dry days during the monsoon season. This, the report added, had a negative impact on groundwater recharge in these rain-scarce regions. That rain deficit and its impact on groundwater can be attributed to the climate crisis, government officials admit.

The impact of the ruthless monsoon on agriculture – and farmers – is direct. This is because between 50% and 60% of agriculture in the country continues to rain, without access to any form of irrigation. 2017-18 Economic Survey said the climate crisis could reduce annual agricultural incomes in the range of 15-18% on average and up to 20-25% for uncleared areas. The climate crisis, in addition to having a negative impact on agrarian production, also affects the country’s ability to act as a carbon sink. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change for 2019 Climate change and the country The report was therefore warned of the enormous impact of changing weather patterns on soil fertility, increasing arid and desert zones, and decreasing polar climatic zones and biodiversity. It exacerbates the climate crisis, while the climate crisis, in turn, exacerbates land degradation in different ways.

Although micro-planning, as it should be done in national climate action plans, also provides farmers with better seeds, climate information, land quality management and irrigation, it is also important to use farmers’ knowledge of these issues. This is because they have key local knowledge and practices on how to avoid, improve or adapt to a changing climate. Catalyzing this with climate science could have a real impact on shaping effective climate action.

